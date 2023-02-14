Whether you are single or have a significant other, you can't forget your very first Valentine, mom and dad. While buying your parents a Valentine Day's gift is a great way to celebrate the holiday, go a step further by spoiling them with kind words on Feb. 14.

Check out these quotes about parents that can be shared on social media on Valentine's Day:

"Where there is love, there is life." - Mahatma Gandhi

"Keep love in your heart. A life without it is like a sunless garden when the flowers are dead." - Oscar Wilde

"All you need is love. But a little chocolate now and then doesn't hurt." - Charles M. Schulz

"Valentine's Day is just another day to truly love like there is no tomorrow." - Roy A. Ngansop

"When we love, we always strive to become better than we are. When we strive to become better than we are, everything around us becomes better too." - Paulo Coelho

Write one of these sweet messages in a Valentine's Day card, email, or text for your mother and father:

"With you as my parents, I know what it means to love unconditionally and without limits. Happy Valentine's Day."

"To two people whose love is an inspiration in every way, I hope you both enjoy this special day together. Happy Valentine's Day to My Parents!"

"Happy Valentine's Day Mom & Dad! You've always lifted me up with your love, and for that, I'm forever grateful."

"Dear Mom and Dad, I'll never stop looking up to you. The love you have shown me, and each other, is something to be celebrated. Happy Valentine's Day!"

"Happy Valentine's Day To My Amazing Parents. You make love look so easy. I'm glad to be the daughter of two people who've always been so in love."

Use this poem to show your parents how much they are loved on Valentine's Day:

"Family"

Family:

A soft and gentle word for something strong,

A foundation to stand upon when things go wrong,

A place built through years

Of squabbles and tears,

Of laughter and joy,

And of love.

Family:

Those who know you deep inside,

Who can see beyond bravado and pride,

Who'll pick you up each time you fall,

With love made from memories of when you were small,

The people who know your worst and your best

They're the loved ones with whom you're blessed.