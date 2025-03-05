A hot mic picked up Vice President JD Vance's 'honest' moment with House Speaker Mike Johnson ahead of President Donald Trump's lengthy Tuesday evening Address to Congress, admitting he didn't know how Johnson endured lengthy speeches.

"I have to be honest with you," Vance told Johnson as he leaned in to whisper something inaudible into his ear. "By the way, I think the speech is going to be great," he stated at a higher volume before quietly adding, "But I don't know how you do this for 90 minutes."

Johnson, who has closely aligned himself with Trump, responded that it was even harder sitting through Joe Biden's final State of the Union address, which he dismissed as "a stupid campaign speech." As they were speaking, Johnson subtly pushed his microphone down—seemingly attuned to the possibility that their conversation could be broadcast.

Shortly after the exchange, Trump shattered records by delivering the longest Address to Congress in history, clocking in at 99 minutes—exceeding former record-holder Bill Clinton's 89 minute speech in 2000.

In the past, some presidents submitted their congressional address in writing. Jimmy Carter's 1981 written address was 33,667 words, a staggering length that made a cakewalk of Trump's 9,831 words.

Vance's off-the-cuff remark highlights the endurance test Trump's speeches can be—even for his closest political allies.

Originally published on Latin Times