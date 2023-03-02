KEY POINTS Tom Sandoval said Lala Kent's overly douchey cockiness was so try-hard

Sandoval regretted saying Kent shouldn't have been knocked up by her ex

Sandoval called Kent a bully for coming for him at the reunion

Tom Sandoval made another dig against "Vanderpump Rules" co-star Lala Kent.

Sandoval targeted Kent amid their feud. In a recent interview with Page Six, he once again talked about Kent and urged her to be real.

"When I watch her on 'Watch What Happens Live' or Scheana [Shay]'s podcast, she sits slumped back in the chair and brings this overly douchey cockiness that's so try-hard," he told the outlet. "All Lala has to do is just be real. But I don't think she's real."

Sandoval also said he regretted saying Kent shouldn't have gotten "knocked up" by her ex-fiancé, Randall Emmett. The exes share a 1-year-old daughter, Ocean.

"Obviously, I regret saying that because I feel like when I was talking like that, I was kind of just dropping down to Lala's level — because that's the way Lala talks to people," Sandoval explained. "You know what I mean?"

Last month, Kent appeared in an episode of "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" and got asked about her relationship with Sandoval.

"Sandoval, everything annoys me about him, and the fact that he said that I should have known better than to get knocked up — my child — I did not get knocked up, and at the reunion, I am coming for you, dog," Kent said.

Sandoval called Kent a "bully."

"As far as Lala coming for me at the reunion, like I've said before, Lala is a bully," Sandoval added. "She's been a bully year after year after year, she gets eaten alive on social media and then cries at the reunion and then starts the next season bullying people again. It's like, 'Girl, please stop being so predictable.'"

It wasn't the first time Sandoval called out Kent. In a previous interview with Us Weekly, he also said that Kent was a "bully" who needed a new "hobby."

"Lala's a bully. She's been a bully for years. We were really, really cool for, you know, the first seasons. I really looked out for her," Sandoval said.

He added, "Once she started just randomly bullying Raquel [Leviss] for, like, no reason, and then going after Scheana [Shay], and then going back after Katie [Maloney], and then coming after Ariana, then coming after me — there's no real legitimate reason for her to be that way. When you get to the core of it ... I'm not surprised. I feel like she just randomly chooses somebody to just, like, set her sights on and go after her. I don't know what to say, I mean, maybe she should get a hobby or something."