Vanity Fair magazine announced Wednesday morning that their next cover would feature President-elect Donald Trump, following his victory on Tuesday night. However, the cover features the former President's extensive legal issues alongside his triumph.

Donald Trump has won the 2024 election.



Four years after launching an unprecedented attack on democracy and leaving the White House in disgrace, the convicted felon will return to Washington, DC, as the 47th president of the United States.



🔗: https://t.co/rznxBpYKMZ pic.twitter.com/bBo5xS3BPU — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) November 6, 2024

The cover, which features a close-up shot of Trump, lists his 34 felony counts, 1 conviction, 2 pending cases, 2 impeachments and 6 bankruptcies alongside the "4 more years" he will spend in the Oval office as the 47th President of the US.

In the early hours of Wednesday morning, many media outlets and public figures declared Trump the winner of the 2024 presidential election after the state of Pennsylvania was projected to elect him.

The magazine has published multiple articles covering the Trump campaign's success in the 2024 election cycle, assessing the impact of a second Trump presidency upon the nation.

"His 2024 election victory against Vice President Kamala Harris marks a startling political rebound for the Republican demagogue since his losing reelection bid in 2020—and a deeply troubling turn for the country, as a twice-impeached convicted felon with authoritarian aspirations will assume the most powerful job in the world," wrote Vanity Fair's Eric Lutz.

With the reveal of their cover on X (formerly Twitter), users have taken to the replies of the initial post to express their emotions towards Trump's win. Many expressed sorrow, noting the unconventional nature of a convicted felon being elected into the nation's highest office.

"Anyone who reports on him without noting that he's a convicted felon and adjudicated rapist is the problem," wrote one user.

Anyone who reports on him without noting that he's a convicted felon and adjudicated rapist is the problem. — lm (@LMupstate) November 6, 2024

"Hey, kids. Next time your American parents don't let you get your way, go get a gang to wreck the house, shit in the hallways and steal their money. They apparently should forgive you," said another user, referring to the Jan. 6 Capitol riots that many blame Trump for provoking.

Hey, kids. Next time your American parents don’t let you get your way, go get a gang to wreck the house, shit in the hallways and steal their money. They apparently should forgive you. — GET OUTTA MY WAY! 💦 (@Get0ut0fMyWay) November 6, 2024

Others expressed support for Trump, and criticized Vanity Fair for the cover.

"The fake news media is dead, worthless and untrustworthy. Trump won because the public stopped listening to their lies and propaganda. In Trump's second term, the public will ignore their unhinged bullshit," said one user.

The fake news media is dead, worthless and untrustworthy. Trump won because the public stopped listening to their lies and propaganda. In Trump’s second term, the public will ignore their unhinged bullshit. — Henry 🇺🇸 (@HenryBack2Play) November 6, 2024

"The American people spoke. This isn't a good cover considering we are the ones who voted for him. Stick to fashion," said another user.

The American people spoke. This isn’t a good cover considering we are the ones who voted for him. Stick to fashion. — Kaya Jones (@KayaJones) November 6, 2024

Trump has yet to acknowledge the cover.

Originally published by Latin Times.