After President Joe Biden underwent his annual physical on Thursday, late night talk show hosts took turns examining his funny bone.

"The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" highlighted the fact that the medical exam lasted longer than the latest Hollywood blockbuster.

"The White House said Biden's exam took three hours. It's never good when your physical has an intermission," Fallon said. "Nothing says peak physical condition than a doctor's visit with the same running time as 'Avatar 2'."

"Late Night with Seth Meyers" joked about Fox News' obsession with Biden's exam and his ability to govern.

"Today President Biden had his annual physical, and I think Fox News messed with his eye chart," joked Meyers, unveiling a row of letters that read "I-R-E-S-I-G-N".

"Jimmy Kimmel Live" combined the news with Biden's afternoon press conference addressing the issue of UFOs being shot down last weekend.

"If any other 80-year-old came out of a physical exam talking about aliens, you would put them in a home," Kimmel quipped.

"The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" discussed Democrat's plans to assist Biden on the 2024 campaign trail, including 81-year-old Sen. Bernie Sanders, to ease the burden on the octogenarian.

"Yes, Bernie Sanders, because nothing says 'I'm not old' like trotting out a guy one year older,"

"The Late Late Show with James Corden" weighed in on the embarrassment of having one's health details released to the public.

"This seems like one of the worst parts about being president," Corden said, "having the entire country know your height, weight and that you have some kind of weird rash."