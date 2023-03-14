Jimmy Kimmel returned to his "day job" after hosting the Academy Awards on Sunday night, and he brought some fresh insight to what it's really like at the Oscars.

"Jimmy Kimmel Live" featured some behind-the-scenes footage of Hollywood's ultimate gala event. It wasn't all glamour and gowns, Kimmel admitted, but at least there were no repeats of recent Oscars show lowlights.

"Everyone's there wearing donated clothes, most of them haven't eaten in days, it's like a very upscale hurricane shelter," Kimmel quipped. "What a night -- no slaps, no mixed-up envelopes, no Matt Damon -- it was absolutely perfect."

"The Late Late Show with James Corden" found humor in the Oscars' attempt to educate the TV viewing public with scanable QR codes, including one for the "In Memoriam" segment.

"When you scan the QR codes you only have to watch two tasteful Dr Pepper ads before seeing who else had died last year," Corden said. "No one watching the Oscars is pulling out their phone to scan a QR code, mostly because they're already on their phone googling how to get Ozempic."

"Late Night with Seth Meyers" also used a death analogy in reference to the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and the government's efforts to convince Americans that all is well.

"President Biden reassured Americans the country's financial system is safe," Meyers said. "OK, I think the fact that you're talking about a bank collapse proves that it isn't. It's like going to a funeral and giving a eulogy about how Nana's going to be fine."

"The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" also weighed in on the financial crisis, admitting that he had never heard of SVB before its bombshell collapse.

"I want to start off tonight with good news on the banking system -- we still have one!" Colbert said. "It's pretty bad when the very first time you ever hear of a bank is when they're going out of business. We should have seen it coming from their slogan -- "Silicon Valley Bank, we will be missed."

"The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" took comfort in the fact that Biden is on the case, especially given his history of dealing with financial crises.

"President Biden tried to put everyone at ease," Fallon joked. "He said, 'Don't worry, I got through the first Great Depression, I can get us through this one.'

"Meanwhile in response, Trump said, 'It's times like these when we need a president with experience of multiple bankruptcies."