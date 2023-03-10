Late night talks show hosts turned into comedic book critics Thursday on the news that former President Donald Trump will release his book "Letters to Trump" in April.

The collection of letters from celebrities and world leaders had late night shows speculating about some of the gems that could appear in the book, particularly "Late Night with Seth Meyers"

"Former President Trump is set next month to publish a new book of private letters sent to him entitled 'Letters to Trump'," Meyers said, "though really it's mostly final notices from utility companies."

Meyers noted that Trump's expected GOP rival in the 2024 presidential election, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, also wrote a book, "The Courage to be Free," which is doing quite well.

"Florida Govenor Ron DeSantis' new book debuted this week at the No. 1 spot on the New York Times' best-sellers list," Meyers said. "But to be fair, everything else has been banned."

"The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" got a kick out of the fact that Trump was simply releasing personal letters and calling it a book. But the real outrage wasn't over what's inside the book, but rather the sticker price on the outside.

"You may be thinking, 'Steve, this book sounds like another one of our ex-president's shameless cash grabs,' and you would think real good because this book he didn't write costs $99," Colbert quipped. "Sounds expensive, but how would he know? He's never bought a book."

"The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" speculated that the book could include some unflattering material from some less-famous sources.

"The first five letters are from celebrities and the rest is just fan mail from Scott Baio," Fallon said. "If the book does well the next volume will be a collection of his favorite subpeonas."