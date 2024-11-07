Video of Ted Cruz's Daughter Making Face as Dad Praises Trump Goes Viral: 'Says It All'
A viral TikTok video shows Ted Cruz's daughter grimacing and mouthing "don't clap for that" when her father praises Donald Trump during his victory speech.
A viral TikTok video taken during Ted Cruz's victory speech in which his daughter grimaces as he praises Donald Trump has taken the internet by storm.
Ted Cruz's re-election victory speech on November 5 was filled with political rhetoric, including a call for Trump's re-election, which ended up being confirmed a few hours later.
Ted Cruz's daughter, Caroline, has publicly disagreed with her father's conservative views in the past and was seen making faces as Cruz praised Trump after winning another term as a Texas senator, easily beating his Democratic opponent, Rep. Colin Allred.
During the speech, Cruz expressed hope for Donald Trump's return to the presidency. Caroline was captured on video seemingly mouthing "don't clap for that" and rolling her eyes at the same time. The moment went viral, with many social media users reacting to it.
The video, captioned "Ted Cruz's kids face says it all," has amassed more than 300,000 likes, 20,000 saves, and 100,000 shares as of Thursday noon.
"She didn't even try to hide it," one user wrote in the comments.
"This is the best thing I've seen all week," a user wrote.
"[H]er face was like naw I'm gud," a user commented.
"Caroline Cruz is that girl," another added.
