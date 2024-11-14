A video clip of President-elect Donald Trump's transition co-chair adamantly denying the possibility of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. leading the Department of Health and Human Services has gone viral following Trump's nomination of Kennedy to the role Thursday.

In the resurfaced clip, transition co-chair Howard Lutnick spars with CNN's The Source host Kaitlan Collins over Kennedy's qualification for a position with the HHS, given his anti-vaxx positions.

"That's not what he wants to do," Lutnick assured Collins just a week before Election Day. "He just wants data."

"He would not be in charge of HHS?" Collins asked Lutnick.

"No, of course not," Lutnick responded firmly.

Lutnick's assertion that Kennedy wouldn't helm the agency sparked an internal uproar, according to CNN. Trump reportedly clarified privately to Kennedy that he, not his transition team, would make the final decision. Ultimately, the President-elect publicly demonstrated that promise, officially naming Kennedy as his HHS pick on Thursday.

"The Safety and Health of all Americans is the most important role of any Administration, and HHS will play a big role in helping ensure that everybody will be protected from harmful chemicals, pollutants, pesticides, pharmaceutical products, and food additives that have contributed to the overwhelming Health Crisis in this Country," Trump wrote.

"Mr. Kennedy will restore these Agencies to the traditions of Gold Standard Scientific Research, and beacons of Transparency, to end the Chronic Disease epidemic, and to Make America Great and Healthy Again!"

As the viral clip spreads, the apparent contradiction within Trump's own team on the decision adds to existing speculation about internal dynamics within the administration and the Republican party amid a growing roster of controversial Cabinet picks.

Originally published by Latin Times