Vivek Ramaswamy reportedly has plans to run for the governor of Ohio after he was passed over to represent the state in the Senate.

"Vivek's base plan remains [the] same: to get accomplishments at DOGE and then announce a run for governor shortly," an Ohio source familiar with the entrepreneur's plans told the Washington Post.

Ramaswamy's decision was revealed shortly after Gov. Mike DeWine chose Lt. Gov. Jon Husted to fill JD Vance's role as senator as Vance prepares to be sworn in as vice president. Ramaswamy had been allegedly up for consideration for the position, as reported by Politico.

I'm proud to announce that I have selected @LtGovHusted to serve in the U.S. Senate, replacing Vice President-elect @JDVance. pic.twitter.com/W5918DDaCz — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) January 17, 2025

The source told the Post that Ramaswamy's announcement was "drafted" and "ready." News of the former presidential candidate's plans to enter the race for governor was also reportedly confirmed by sources to The Hill.

Ramaswamy, who is from Cincinnati, was previously selected by Donald Trump to lead the newly created Department of Government Efficiency with Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Although the department is not an official government entity, its stated goals are to help cut back unnecessary government spending.

DeWine has been serving since 2019 as governor. The position will be up for election again in 2026. Husted had been expected to campaign for that race, but now that remains uncertain.

Originally published by Latin Times.