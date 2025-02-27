The immigrant experience is multifaceted. Many arrive at their destination with dreams of a better life, motivated to work hard to provide for their families. However, multiple factors make the journey difficult. Legal processes can be overwhelming, misinformation can spread easily, and predatory individuals can take advantage of those who don't know their rights. Kathia Quiros, the founder of GWP Immigration Law, a law firm that helps immigrants achieve the American Dream, and an immigrant herself, understands these challenges better than most.

Kathia made it her mission to empower immigrant communities through legal representation and education. She believes that knowledge is the most powerful tool one can have. Hence, she commits to sharing her vast knowledge through clear and accessible means. Through her platform Inmigrando con Kathia, she has become a trusted source of immigration information for thousands, offering legal advice, guidance, and hope.

The motivation behind Kathia's efforts is shaped by her background and experiences. Born in Lima, Peru, she grew up with her father, emphasizing that sacrifice was the key to success. Meanwhile, her mother taught her that life's true value is measured in kindness and faith. Keeping these philosophies in mind, she paved her path. At 21, Kathia had earned a degree in dentistry. A year later, she completed a degree in journalism. But at 23, her life took a turn as she moved to the United States.

Kathia took on various roles in her early years in the Land of Opportunity, from working as a dental assistant to building a wholesale bakery with her then-husband. Her accomplishments didn't lift the burden of the belief that she was a "nobody" in the US without an American degree, however. Kathia, determined to change that, applied to law school. Although she was speaking limited English at the time, sheer determination pushed her to overcome barriers. She juggled coursework, pregnancy, and motherhood while completing her degree.

The accomplished professional initially planned to specialize in business and tax law and focus on corporate contracts. But fate had other plans for Kathia. A professor invited her to join an immigration law clinic. Albeit hesitant at first, she agreed. She then attended a detained hearing at an immigration court that, at the time, she wasn't aware would change her life.

Kathia watched as a line of detained men were brought in. At the end of the line stood a young Brazilian boy—barely more than a child, with striking green eyes. Their eyes met, and Kathia, overwhelmed with emotion, couldn't stop herself from sobbing. She learned that the boy had been caught in a construction zone and detained. Alone, scared, and thousands of miles from home, he was set to be deported.

The judge overseeing the case turned to Kathia and placed a hand on her knee, saying, "Honey, this is not for you." "Those words sparked something in me," Kathia shares. "I went home and told my then-husband that I was going to be an immigration lawyer. He told me I wouldn't make any money if I did that. But this was never about money for me." Indeed, it was a calling she couldn't ignore.

Determined to serve those in need, Kathia established an immigration practice in 2004. Even then, she recognized that many immigrants weren't just struggling with legal challenges. They were also suffering from a lack of knowledge about their rights and options. Misinformation was rampant, and it left them vulnerable to abuse, scams, and unnecessary fear.

Kathia, desiring to bridge this gap, launched Inmigrando con Kathia, a daily online show where she breaks down immigration law in a way that is clear and easy to understand. The simple initiative became a movement, collectively gaining millions of followers across platforms like Facebook, YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram. Here, she provides daily immigration updates, legal tutorials, and practical guidance, ensuring that immigrants have access to accurate, empowering information.

The lawyer emphasizes that her work also encompasses securing a future for the children of immigrants, ensuring that no child has to live under the constant shadow of deportation. "Children for generations have grown up in fear—fear that their mother or father won't be there when they come home from school, fear that their family will be torn apart overnight. I want to change that," Kathia states.

Needless to say, the journey isn't easy for Kathia. But as she emphasizes: "No one decides for me what's meant for me." This very conviction has guided her every step of the way, from a privileged girl in Peru to a struggling immigrant in the US and from a determined law student to a leading voice for immigration rights. Never allowing anyone to dictate her destiny, she now empowers others to take control of theirs.

Kathia has already impacted the Hispanic immigrant community. However, she has no plans of stopping there. She aims to expand her reach globally through her newly launched YouTube and TikTok channels that cater to English-speaking communities. With these, she intends to educate refugees, undocumented individuals, and families from Asia, the Middle East, and beyond.

Kathia Quiros transforms lives through education. She remains committed to aiding immigrants in navigating the system and shaping a future where they can thrive not only as a lawyer but also as a mentor, an advocate, a fighter for justice, and ultimately, as a voice for the voiceless.

