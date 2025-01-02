Dozens of America's favorite grocery stores are set to open their new outlets across the U.S. in 2025. Consumers will have a shop-till-you-drop experience in supermarket chains like Walmart, Target, Trader Joe's, and Costco. The stores will be open to shoppers in at least 10 different locations in the U.S.

Here is the full list:

Walmart

With an impressive 4,600 locations already across the U.S., Walmart is gearing up for further growth in 2025! The retail giant plans to open nine new stores, including one Sam's Club location, adding to its extensive network.

Here's a complete list of stores:

Walmart Supercenters

Mountain View, California

Eastvale, California

Cypress, Texas

Frisco, Texas

Melissa, Texas

Celina, Texas

Walmart Neighborhood Markets

Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Milton, Florida

Pace, Florida

Sam's Club

Tempe, Arizona

Target

Target wants to reach even closer to its customers, and it has an outstanding 1,963 sites around the United States. Target intends to open more than 30 new locations, even though the majority of American homes are within a 10-mile radius of its stores!

In 2025, at least three additional stores are planned to open, with sites in:

South Lake Tahoe, California

Surprise, Arizona

Denton, Texas

Trader Joe's

With plans to open at least a dozen new sites in seven states and Washington, D.C., Trader Joe's is starting 2025 with big intentions. According to a Trader Joe's spokesman, the company's website currently displays 12 planned stores that are anticipated to open in 2025.

Hoover, Alabama - 1771 Montgomery Highway

Northridge, California - 9224 Reseda Boulevard

Sherman Oaks, California - 14140 Riverside Drive

Tarzana, California - 18700 Ventura Boulevard

Washington, D.C. - 5335 Wisconsin Avenue NW

Washington, D.C. - 701 Monroe Street, NE

Rockville, Maryland - 225 N. Washington Street

Staten Island, New York - 6400 Amboy Road

Berwyn, Pennsylvania - 550 Lancaster Ave

Murfreesboro, Tennessee - 2305 Medical Center Parkway

Bellingham, Washington - 4255 Meridian Street, Suite 200

Seattle, Washington - 8726 Greenwood Avenue

Costco

As of November 2024, Costco had 896 locations worldwide, and 616 of them are located in the United States. This year, the wholesale warehouse giant plans to open about 30 new locations, with six set to open in March. The locations set to open in March are: