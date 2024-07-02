A significant heat wave is set to hit California starting Tuesday, bringing scorching temperatures that could persist through the long Fourth of July holiday weekend and beyond, according to forecasters.

The state's deserts and valleys will bear the brunt of the heat, with temperatures soaring above 100 degrees Fahrenheit. Even coastal areas, typically cooler, may not escape the intense heat, according to The New York Times.

Temperatures will begin to climb Tuesday, intensifying through the long holiday weekend.

By July 4, the heat wave is projected to extend beyond California, affecting other Western states such as Washington, Oregon, and Nevada with temperatures 10 to 20 degrees above average.

"This heatwave is serious," California Governor Gavin Newsom said, adding, "We're used to hot temperatures in California but this will be several days with little relief overnight."

"As we come together this week to celebrate the Fourth of July, look out for each other and take steps to stay safe. Don't let this heat catch you by surprise, California."

The heat wave poses a particular danger due to warm nighttime temperatures, which are not expected to provide the typical overnight relief. Forecasters in the San Francisco Bay Area warned about the prolonged nature of this heat wave, saying, "Given that there is little overnight relief expected throughout this event, this is where it really becomes a marathon. This is not just for individuals sensitive to heat, but rather, the entire population."

A separate heat wave is ongoing across the southeastern United States and is expected to persist into the holiday weekend. High humidity levels along the Gulf Coast will make the sweltering temperatures feel even hotter.

On Monday, California Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara released a report revealing that seven recent extreme heat events have cost the state $7.7 billion and resulted in approximately 460 deaths.

The cumulative effect of prolonged heat on the body increases the risk of heat-related illnesses each day, particularly when nighttime temperatures remain high, preventing recovery. Las Vegas, for example, is forecast to reach highs around 115 degrees this weekend, with nighttime lows barely dipping below 90 degrees.

The extended heat wave could potentially break records for consecutive days of extreme temperatures. Alex Lamers, the chief of forecast operations for the National Weather Service's Weather Prediction Center, added that San Jose is expected to tie its record for five consecutive days of triple-digit temperatures, while Redding may tie or break its record of six days with temperatures reaching 110 degrees.

Meteorologists at the Climate Prediction Center indicated Monday that the excessive heat could persist beyond the current forecasts, possibly lasting until July 11 or even extending to July 15.