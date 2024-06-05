A powerful heat dome has descended upon the western U.S., putting over 34 million people from Texas to California at risk of extreme temperatures. This severe heat wave is expected to intensify, with Thursday and Friday projected to be the hottest days, bringing temperatures well above 110 degrees Fahrenheit in many regions.

Record-Breaking Temperatures and Warnings

Texas has already experienced unprecedented heat, with temperatures soaring to 111 degrees in San Angelo and 109 degrees in Del Rio on Tuesday. On Wednesday, forecasts indicate temperatures could reach 109 degrees in Phoenix and Palm Springs, 108 degrees in Las Vegas, and 105 degrees in Tucson and Fresno. Las Vegas, in particular, is poised to break records, potentially hitting 112 degrees Thursday, the highest temperature ever recorded this early in the season, ABC News reported.

The extreme heat is expected to move north by the weekend, with Oregon, Idaho, and Colorado likely to experience record-breaking highs.

Health and Safety Concerns

Medical experts are urging residents to heed heat warnings seriously, emphasizing that excessive heat can be deadly. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that hundreds of deaths occur annually due to extreme heat, though the actual number may be higher. To stay safe, individuals are advised to drink plenty of fluids, stay in air-conditioned environments and wear loose, light clothing.

Tragic Consequences and Precautionary Measures

In South Texas, temperatures reached a scorching 117 degrees earlier this week, resulting in the deaths of four migrants due to heat-related illnesses. This tragedy underscores the deadly potential of the current heat wave.

Wildfire Risks and Coastal Hazards

Firefighters across the region are on high alert, fearing that the extreme heat could spark wildfires. The Corral fire, which ignited on Saturday near San Francisco and briefly threatened a weapons-testing facility, is mostly contained. However, there is concern that the high temperatures could cause flare-ups in the coming days.

Meanwhile, residents in the California Bay Area are advised to be cautious if visiting local beaches, as a northwest ocean swell is expected to produce waves up to 20 feet high, posing significant risks to swimmers and beach-goers.

Understanding the Heat Dome Phenomenon

According to BBC News, This heat wave is driven by a heat dome, a weather pattern where high-pressure systems trap warm air, causing temperatures to rise dramatically. These events prevent cooling systems like rain clouds from forming and are becoming more frequent and intense due to climate change. Last year, similar heat domes led to record temperatures and numerous heat-related health emergencies.