Billionaire Warren Buffett's investment firm went on a buying spree this week, sweeping up shares of Occidental Petroleum, Sirius XM Holdings, and VeriSign, Barron's reported, citing filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Berkshire Hathaway's biggest acquisition was about $405 million of Occidental Petroleum, or about 8.9 million shares of the global energy giant, the report said.

The purchase gives the Nebraska-based conglomerate about a 28% stake in Occidental, whose shares hit a 52-week low on Thursday, the report said.

The 94-year-old Oracle of Omaha's firm also scooped up about 5 million shares of Sirius XM for about $113 million, once again taking advantage of a drop in the company's stock price.

The satellite radio company's stock is down more than 60% this year.

Berkshire now holds about 117.5 million shares, meaning it has a 35% stake worth about $2.4 billion, Barron's reported.

That purchase is believed to have been managed by Berkshire investment manager Ted Weschler.

Berkshire also bought about 234,000 shares of VeriSign for about $45 million.

It holds 13 million shares of the Virginia-based tech company.