A moose was caught on camera hitting an Alaskan woman last week.

The victim, Tracy Hansen, was walking her dog Gunner along Old Seward Highway in Anchorage on Feb. 16 when the incident happened, local outlet Channel 2 reported.

"I thought someone had not been paying attention and hit me with a bike or something. I had put my hands up to my head, and I'm like, 'I'm bleeding," she said.

Hansen sat up and realized that the moose she and her dog had walked past earlier in the evening was responsible for the attack

Another resident, Kate Timmons, captured the incident on video while passing by the scene in a car with her family.

"You guys, this moose is chasing this person," Timmons said as she witnessed the moose attack unfold.

Timmons tried to warn Hansen of the danger, shouting, "Watch out! Watch out!" but the moose slammed its hoof onto the victim's head.

After the attack, Timmons and her family reportedly rushed to help and tried to divert the moose away from Hansen and her dog.

"It definitely seemed unprovoked from our standpoint, and it happened so fast it was just like, a matter of getting her out of the situation, getting her help, making sure, you know, my big thing was that she didn't have a head trauma, that there wasn't a bleed or something," Timmons said.

Hansen, who had to get staples for her head wounds, still has headaches and bruising, but she is recovering from her injuries, NBC News reported.

Meanwhile, Gunner was uninjured from the incident.

Hansen has returned to the daily walks with her dog.

"The moose won't stop that," she said.

Moose are not normally aggressive, but they can become so when they are harassed or are hungry and tired, according to the Alaska Department of Fish and Game (ADFG).

They may also "sometimes go out of their way" to kick dogs since they view them as enemies, the department said.

"Give moose an extremely wide berth if you have a dog with you, and don't let your dog chase a moose," the ADFG advised.