A video of SEVENTEEN member Dino's live performance of "Super" has gone viral on social media as fans gushed over his clean and powerful execution of the choreography.

In May, S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon and Dino performed at SBS' "Inkigayo" to promote their album, "FML." There, the SEVENTEEN members performed the lead single, "Super."

But the 24-year-old "maknae," or youngest member, of the group caught the attention of thousands of fans on TikTok after his individual fancam during the performance circulated on the platform. Uploaded by TikTok user @beacheese6, the clip has accumulated over 423,000 views and 103,000 likes as of press time.

"I know 'Super" [had] such an intense choreography but Dino's fancam got me thinking, 'Boy, it was THIS intense?!'" the user captioned the video.

Many fans were awestruck by his "effortlessly powerful" moves and couldn't help but praise Dino for his dancing skills, mentioning his moniker "the future of K-pop."

"It seemed like his eyes... his gaze... and his hair are also part of the choreography. His whole being is performing," one user observed.

Another commented, "He's an extremely detailed dancer, [and] I love watching him [for real]."

"Future of [K-pop] for a reason," a third user said, while another wrote, "The way he [dances] is so clean that [he] makes it look easy."

"[He's] really THE best dancer, truly exquisite," a fifth user said.

"His moves are [so] sharp and [very] detailed. [He] ain't called 'the future of K-pop' for nothing. His body control is insane," a sixth user wrote.

Another commented, "The details and precision when he [dances] is out of this world."

"His dancing is so underrated. [Not going to lie] like he's [definitely among the] top 5 best dancers in the industry," an eighth user declared.

Dino — real name Lee Chan — debuted as a member of SEVENTEEN in 2015 under Pledis Entertainment. Despite being the youngest member, he is one of the main dancers and is part of the group's performance sub-unit alongside Hoshi, The8, and Junhui.

In May, SEVENTEEN released its 10th mini album, "FML," which broke the record at the time for the best-selling album on South Korea's Hanteo chart with a staggering 4.5 million copies sold in its first week. It features a total of six tracks: "Fire," "F—k My Life," "Dust," "April Shower," "I Don't Understand but I Luv U," and "Super."

SEVENTEEN is gearing up for its "Follow" concert at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul, South Korea, Friday and Saturday. The show will be held both in-person and via live streaming.