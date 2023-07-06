KEY POINTS SEVENTEEN's "FML" has officially become the best-selling South Korean album in history

The 13-member group's "FML" album broke the record set by BTS' "Map of the Soul: 7"

SEVENTEEN is slated to embark on its new concert tour, "Follow," this July

SEVENTEEN has set a new record in K-pop history with its 10th mini album, "FML."

SEVENTEEN, composed of members S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, The8, Mingyu, DK, Seungkwan, Vernon and Dino, became the K-pop group with the best-selling South Korean album of all time with "FML."

According to Xports News, the album's distributor, YG Plus, announced that SEVENTEEN's 10th mini album surpassed 6.2 million copies sold. The album reached this huge milestone just two months after its release on April 24.

With 6.2 million copies sold for "FML," SEVENTEEN becomes the first K-pop artist to exceed 6 million copies in sales with a single album. According to The Korea Herald, this beats BTS' record of 5.03 million copies sold for "Map of the Soul: 7."

According to Twitter account @SVT_charts17, SEVENTEEN's "FML" joined BTS' "Map of the Soul: 7" as the only albums to be certified as 5x million-sellers on Circle Album Chart.

SEVENTEEN's "FML" joins BTS's "MAP OF THE SOUL: 7" as the only albums to being certified 5x Million on Circle. The highest in history (@pledis_17). pic.twitter.com/DRQWGf8rtl — SEVENTEEN Charts (@SVT_charts17) July 6, 2023

The account also said that "FML" is currently the "highest certified album in Circle history."

SEVENTEEN's "FML" is now the highest certified album in Circle history with 5.5 million (regular and Weverse versions combined) (@pledis_17). pic.twitter.com/MilmpcITi1 — SEVENTEEN Charts (@SVT_charts17) July 6, 2023

SEVENTEEN has been making remarkable achievements since the release of "FML" in April. "FML" sold over 3 million copies on its first day and became the group's highest-ranking album on the Billboard 200, debuting at No. 2 and staying there for eight consecutive weeks.

In Japan, "FML" ranked third on Billboard Japan and Oricon's semi-annual album rankings for the first half of 2023. This makes SEVENTEEN the highest-ranked K-pop artist on each chart, proving the group's popularity in Japan.

Meanwhile, SEVENTEEN is slated to embark on a new concert tour, "Follow," which kicks off on July 21 and 22 at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul.

Pledis Entertainment first announced "Follow" to Seoul on May 22 via Weverse. According to the announcement, the two-day concert in Seoul will be held simultaneously online and in person.

On May 24, it followed through with a new announcement detailing the in-person ticketing guide for the concert.

On Thursday, the ticket purchasing details and price list were released for CARATs – the group's fans – who wish to watch the Seoul concerts via live streaming.

After "Follow" to Seoul, the group will then start "Follow" to Japan, taking the concert tour to Tokyo, Saitama, Nagoya, Osaka and Fukuoka from September until December.

The announced dates and venues for SEVENTEEN's "Follow" to Japan tour are:

September



Sept. 6 and 7: Tokyo Dome

November

Nov. 23 and 24: Belluna Dome, Saitama

Nov. 30: Vantelin Dome, Nagoya

December

Dec. 2 and 3: Vantelin Dome, Nagoya

Dec. 7, 9 and 10: Kyocera Dome, Osaka

Dec. 16 and 17: PayPay Dome, Fukuoka

SEVENTEEN will hold a total of 12 concerts in different cities in Japan for "Follow" to Japan's stops.