Los Angeles locals shared videos of desperate firefighting planes filling up with salt water from the Pacific Ocean to battle the wildfires raging nearby.

Although fires are usually battled with fresh water, according to KTLA 5, the situation has grown dire as hydrants in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood ran dry shortly after the fire broke out on Wednesday.

Seawater works as well in combatting blazes, according to Orange County Fire Capt. Larry Kurtz, who added firefighting boats constantly use saltwater to douse fires.

However, if used consistently, salt water can erode equipment, and, most importantly, irrevocably damage the ecosystem as it impedes plants' ability to absorb water.

A majority of Los Angeles county will remain under a red flag warning through Friday night, according to the Los Angeles Times, as wildfires continue raging through the area.

Nearly 20,000 acres of land and thousands of structures have been destroyed by the wildfires. It has also claimed the lives of five people, and that number is expected to climb in the days ahead.

Originally published by Latin Times