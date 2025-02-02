WATCH: Horrified Passengers on United Airlines Flight Spot Wing on Fire Before Takeoff
The Houston Fire Department stated there were no injuries in an update on X
Horrified passengers on a United Airlines flight traveling from Houston to New York City were terrified to see the airplane's wing had seemingly caught fire before takeoff.
A video circulating on X showed dark smoke billowing from the airplane's burning wing. A woman can be heard begging Jesus to get the passengers off the plane. The clip then showed passengers and crew members standing outside the aircraft while law enforcement arrived at the scene.
The Federal Aviation Administration reported an engine issue caused the plane, which was carrying 109 passengers and crew members, to abort its takeoff at George Bush Intercontinental Airport, Chron reported.
The Houston Fire Department also stated there were no injuries in an update on X.
The latest incident comes just days after 67 people died after a mid-air collision between an American Airlines plane and Army helicopter while landing at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Washington, D.C., marking one of the deadliest U.S. plan crashes in nearly 25 years.
