Horrified passengers on a United Airlines flight traveling from Houston to New York City were terrified to see the airplane's wing had seemingly caught fire before takeoff.

A video circulating on X showed dark smoke billowing from the airplane's burning wing. A woman can be heard begging Jesus to get the passengers off the plane. The clip then showed passengers and crew members standing outside the aircraft while law enforcement arrived at the scene.

A United Airlines flight from Houston to New York was evacuated after an engine caught fire on the plane forced the crew to abort its takeoff.



The Federal Aviation Administration reported an engine issue caused the plane, which was carrying 109 passengers and crew members, to abort its takeoff at George Bush Intercontinental Airport, Chron reported.

The Houston Fire Department also stated there were no injuries in an update on X.

HFD’s Airport Rescue Firefighters are assisting at @iah after a departing plane reported an issue on the runway. HFD assisted in deboarding the plane. No injuries have been reported at this time. — Houston Fire Dept (@HoustonFire) February 2, 2025

The latest incident comes just days after 67 people died after a mid-air collision between an American Airlines plane and Army helicopter while landing at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Washington, D.C., marking one of the deadliest U.S. plan crashes in nearly 25 years.

