KEY POINTS Park Bo-gum recently had an interview with Korea's Esquire

He talked about his Instagram account, social media posts and latest projects

Bo-gum admitted that he found himself "really handsome"

Park Bo-gum — one of the biggest actors in South Korea — is well aware that he's got gorgeous looks that can captivate the hearts of his audience. He also revealed the most prominent features of his face, which are his favorite.

The 30-year-old "Encounter" star met with Korea's Esquire to talk about some of his social media posts, most notably on Instagram, and the story behind them. Interestingly, he candidly admitted that he was confident about his looks when asked what he thought when he saw himself in the mirror.

"[I] feel like [I'm] really handsome?" Bo-gum proudly said before laughing and jokingly apologizing to the viewers. He was later asked about the parts of his face he liked the most, to which he responded, "Eyes, nose, lips... I like them all."

After Esquire uploaded the interview last Sunday via YouTube, the clip of the actor's proclamation went viral on famous Korean online forum sites. Many netizens agreed that the actor was "really handsome" and praised his honesty.

"I like that he's honest," one user wrote, while another commented, "When I see actors saying things like I'm not sure if I'm handsome,' I just side-eye them. I like seeing an honest answer."

"You're not the only one who likes them," a third user quipped.

"That's right, saying that you don't like them would mean that you're lying," a fourth user said.

Bo-gum is currently one of the most popular actors in South Korea, who starred in several hit K-dramas such as "Reply 1988," "Record of Youth," "Love In The Moonlight" and "Encounter." In 2020, however, he took a break from acting to fulfill his mandatory military service.

Now that he has returned, the actor has embarked on a new era of his career: exploring the world of theater acting. Bo-gum is set to star in his first-ever musical, "Let Me Fly." The production has received several accolades in the past, including Best Musical, Best Composition (Min Chan-hong) and Best New Actor (Lee Hyung-hoon) back in 2022 at the 7th Korea Musical Awards.

Speaking of his new venture in the interview, he said, "It's not easy (preparing for the musical). But watching the senior actors and actresses I'm currently working with, I get motivated and inspired, and they help me a lot. So, I'm happily learning, preparing, and practicing."