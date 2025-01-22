Residents across the southern United States are sharing their shock and awe as an unprecedented winter storm blankets the region with heavy snowfall.

From Texas to Georgia, social media is flooded with videos of snow-covered streets, ice-laden trees and delighted Southerners experiencing winter weather many have never seen before.

"I've never seen anything like this, and probably never will again," @BrennanMatherne wrote above a video of Louisiana Highway 1 blanketed in snow.

LA Hwy 1 in Cut Off, Louisiana.

I've never seen anything like this, and probably never will again. #lawx pic.twitter.com/ZYFcVbsMva — Brennan Matherne (@BrennanMatherne) January 21, 2025

On Canal St. in New Orleans, @oliviavidaltv filmed a man in ice skates, showing off his moves with a hockey stick and puck.

Ice hockey on Canal St., anyone?? 🤣

On a serious note— this is what the streets will be like tonight and tomorrow. VERY TREACHEROUS. #NewOrleans @FOX8NOLA pic.twitter.com/sPoFdiWVy8 — Olivia Vidal (@oliviavidaltv) January 22, 2025

Similar sentiments have been echoed across the region, where snow accumulation of this magnitude is rare and has caught many unprepared. @Sayruh95 posted a video where she resorted to using Edward Scissorhands gloves from a Halloween costume to protect her hands as she played in the unexpected snow.

Snow was even falling at the beach, as captured by @thecityoforangebeach in Alabama, and @nottacummins in Panama City, Florida.

Snow on the beach in Orange Beach, Alabama! History in the making. @spann #alwx pic.twitter.com/tPPjePzlyF — City of Orange Beach (@cityorangebeach) January 21, 2025

On TikTok, Southerners rushed outside to create content set against the novel white backdrop, performing dances and reenacting scenes from "Frozen." "We all woke up at 6 a.m. to see something we're never going to see again," a Louisianan wrote.

In Houston, a TikToker danced in the street with neighbors she hadn't met before. "POV: Houston snow bringing people together," she wrote on the video.

Not everyone was thrilled with the powder. A cat in Texas seemed particularly displeased.

While many are enjoying the novelty—building snowmen and sledding down hills—hazardous road conditions and power outages are creating challenges in Southern states that are unaccustomed to managing extreme winter weather.

