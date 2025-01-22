WATCH: Southerners Awestruck by Unprecedented Snowfall: 'I've Never Seen Anything
A snowman in New Orleans, Louisiana wears Mardi Gras beads amid a rare winter snowstorm. Michael DeMocker/Getty Images

Residents across the southern United States are sharing their shock and awe as an unprecedented winter storm blankets the region with heavy snowfall.

From Texas to Georgia, social media is flooded with videos of snow-covered streets, ice-laden trees and delighted Southerners experiencing winter weather many have never seen before.

"I've never seen anything like this, and probably never will again," @BrennanMatherne wrote above a video of Louisiana Highway 1 blanketed in snow.

On Canal St. in New Orleans, @oliviavidaltv filmed a man in ice skates, showing off his moves with a hockey stick and puck.

Similar sentiments have been echoed across the region, where snow accumulation of this magnitude is rare and has caught many unprepared. @Sayruh95 posted a video where she resorted to using Edward Scissorhands gloves from a Halloween costume to protect her hands as she played in the unexpected snow.

@sayruh95 I was determined to have fun. Edward would be proud. 😭#winterstorm2025 #snowday #snowinthesouth #edwardscissorhands ♬ Ice Dance - Danny Elfman

Snow was even falling at the beach, as captured by @thecityoforangebeach in Alabama, and @nottacummins in Panama City, Florida.

@nottacummins Snow in Panama City beach, first time since 1989#snowinflorida #floridasnow #snow #florida #panamacitybeach ♬ original sound - ⱼₐcₒb🇵🇱

On TikTok, Southerners rushed outside to create content set against the novel white backdrop, performing dances and reenacting scenes from "Frozen." "We all woke up at 6 a.m. to see something we're never going to see again," a Louisianan wrote.

@djlacour13 How long yall been up Louisiana #foryoupage #fypシ #viralvideo #neworleans #lousiana #batonrouge #trending #snow #mysound ♬ original sound - ttkwayy
@chrisstharulaa I SAID ENOUGH 😤 #snow #houstontx #texassnow #snowday #elsa #frozen #houstonsnow @Christymuriel_ ♬ Enough Anna - Ash_Dreamss

In Houston, a TikToker danced in the street with neighbors she hadn't met before. "POV: Houston snow bringing people together," she wrote on the video.

@missprincessivyy they cool people tho😂🩷 - - - - - #fypシ #fyp #houston #houstonsnow #snowday #snow ♬ original sound - missprincessivyy

Not everyone was thrilled with the powder. A cat in Texas seemed particularly displeased.

@karina_mullerr #texassnow #snowday #snowstorm #texasweather #petsoftictok #cats #2025 ♬ Oh my god what is that - Shoftyz

While many are enjoying the novelty—building snowmen and sledding down hills—hazardous road conditions and power outages are creating challenges in Southern states that are unaccustomed to managing extreme winter weather.

