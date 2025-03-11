A Georgia dentist has been charged with felony murder after she shot the man she lived with.

Suzanne Renee Mericle, 61, faces charges after police say she shot and killed James David Barron, 68, on March 8. Hall County Sheriff's deputies went to the home at 1:15 a.m. and found Barron unresponsive in the bedroom.

Mericle owned Mericle Dentistry in St. Simons Island, according to First Coast News. The Monday following the shooting the office was still open, but employees declined to comment to First Coast News.

The outlet reported that according to Hall County property records, had bought the home they shared in Gainesville in October 2024 for $1.5 million.

Police stated that Barron was shot in the torso. He was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Mericle also was charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. She was arrested and transported to the Hall County jail where she was held without bond.

Originally published on Lawyer Herald