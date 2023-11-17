Snoop Dogg, the acclaimed rapper whose image has long been tied to his professed love of marijuana, on Thursday said he's giving up smoking.

"After much consideration & conversation with my family, I've decided to give up smoke. Please respect my privacy at this time," he posted across his social media platforms.

It was not clear if Snoop meant he was giving up smoking in all its forms, and if he meant he was giving up weed altogether.

Fans of the California rap superstar born Calvin Broadus responded to his posts with skepticism, positing that the 52-year-old was joking, while others noted potential health concerns.

His manager did not immediately respond to a query from AFP.

Snoop Dogg's global fame dates back to the early 1990s, when his debut solo album "Doggystyle," produced by Dr. Dre, debuted in the top spot of the hit albums chart.

He's sold millions of albums worldwide, with myriad hits including "Gin & Juice" and "Drop It Like It's Hot."

Today Snoop has a number of business ties to the cannabis industry.

He also was known to employ a professional blunt roller.