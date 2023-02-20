Hallmark fans who are enjoying the day off from work and school in honor of President's Day are going to be in for a real treat from the network as they lounge on their couches and binge-watch all day long.

This year, the network is giving fans a real treat, with a schedule that features all six films from "The Wedding Veil" series. While actual U.S. Presidents aren't going to be popping up in the films on a day that honors the legacy of some of the greatest who have worked out of the Oval Office, the series is a great one for Hallmark fans who love some of the network's own ambassadors, as the films all feature all-star casts.

In addition to the movies, the network will all feature some regularly scheduled programming of reruns of favorite sitcoms "The Golden Girls," "Frasier," "Cheers" and "Reba" as well.

Check out the full schedule of Hallmark films below, featuring what time you can watch them, and get a reminder of who will be starring in each one.

"The Wedding Veil"- 10 a.m.

"After discovering a long-lost painting, museum curator Avery and new board member Peter investigate the artwork's origins as they plan a gala to unveil it."

Starring: Lacey Chabert, Kevin McGarry, Autumn Reeser, Alison Sweeney

"The Wedding Veil Unveiled"- 12 p.m.

"Emma travels to Italy to teach and research a wedding veil said to bring its owner love. While there, she meets Paolo, the son of a local lace-making family."

Starring: Autumn Reeser, Paolo Bernardini, Lacey Chabert, Alison Sweeney

"The Wedding Veil Legacy"-2 p.m.

"Tracy is the last of her three friends to take possession of an antique wedding veil. Will it prove to be magical for her despite her cynicism about its legend?"

Starring: Alison Sweeney, Victor Webster, Lacey Chabert, Autumn Reeser

"The Wedding Veil Expectations"- 4 p.m.

"Avery and Peter try to keep the romance alive while renovating an old house and juggling work, but everything takes on a new perspective when Avery has a surprise for Peter."

Starring: Lacey Chabert, Kevin McGarry, Autumn Reeser, Alison Sweeney, Karen Kruper

"The Wedding Veil Inspiration"- 6 p.m.

"Emma's life plan is thrown off course when Paolo must return to Italy to take care of his father and she discovers a new passion for making art accessible to all."

Starring: Autumn Reeser, Paolo Bernardini, Alison Sweeney, Lacey Chabert, Kacey Rohl, Carlo Marks

"The Wedding Veil Journey"- 8 p.m.