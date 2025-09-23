The United Arab Emirates has become a stage for international production, where festival directors, cultural institutions, and commercial event teams compete to create memorable live moments. The region's event management industry is on the cusp of explosive growth, projected to surge from USD 13.98 billion in 2025 to an impressive USD 25.13 billion by 2030. Amid this bustling market, DUNDU has emerged as a specialist studio that builds giant illuminated puppets and composes live musical puppetry to add wonder and warmth to events.

Fueling this boom is a wave of innovation and global appeal. Events across the Emirates are increasingly powered by cutting-edge technologies like AI, facial recognition, drone cinematography, and real-time translation, creating seamless and futuristic experiences. The rise of hybrid and "phygital" formats, where physical and digital worlds converge, has positioned the UAE at the forefront of immersive engagement.

DUNDU notes that what further sets the region apart is its ability to lead rather than follow. From opulent galas in Dubai to high-level policy forums in Abu Dhabi, the region draws elite global audiences and talent. Events here are crafted to be emotionally resonant and visually spectacular, often featuring 360° projection mapping, sensory tunnels, and moments designed for social media virality. This surge in scale and sophistication has created fertile ground for niche innovators like DUNDU to thrive and contribute to the region's evolving event landscape.

DUNDU grew from two decades of experimentation in material, light, and music. The studio was shaped by two distinct creative forces: Tobias Husemann, a master puppeteer with years of experience working with oversized marionettes, and Stefan Charisius, whose evolving approach to live sound brought a musical dimension to DUNDU's performances. Together, they refined a family of figures that can anchor a plaza, animate a stage, or slip through a crowd.

Towering above crowds at eight meters, Vektor is a monumental figure ideal for grand inaugurations. Meanwhile, Lumo, a three-meter walking light organ, syncs with music to create immersive atmospheres at festivals and stage shows.

The Giant DUNDUs, standing nearly five meters tall, command attention in stadiums and public squares. The agile Medium DUNDUs bring dynamic movement to concerts, trade fairs, and choreographed performances. On the other hand, Baby DUNDUs, though small, charm audiences with their playful presence, making them perfect for intimate gatherings and corporate events.

Spiegly dazzles as a reflective dancer and brand ambassador, turning light into kinetic art with her LED-lit body. Last but not least, Bimbi blends futuristic design with emotional expression through DMX lighting, embodying the spirit of intelligent performance.

"Even the 8 metre puppet is moved by humans, on the ground," says Husemann. "No cranes are needed. Seeing a puppet of that size move naturally turns every adult back into a child. Having it controlled by expert puppeteers is a truly unique experience, and one we will be bringing to the UAE soon."

Beneath the spectacle is rigorous craft: a troupe of about 30 performers, technicians, and creatives who rehearse constantly and manage complex staging. The effect is social and performative. Audiences stop being passive observers and begin to improvise with the figures, composing encounters that are surprising and deeply human. Husemann captures that intent. He says, "Puppetry to me is Pinocchio come alive, turning wood and cloth into living, breathing stories."

Music functions as the voice of DUNDU, and Charisius's compositions, often built around the kora, provide a flexible emotional grammar that can sit beside local musical traditions or lead a show's narrative arc. "DUNDU's voice is music. The kora leads us into a shared emotional language that crosses cultures," he says. That sonic identity allows productions to pivot quickly between local collaboration and global visibility.

Operationally, DUNDU manages puppet transport, customs paperwork, technical riders, and site surveys so event producers interact with a single, reliable point of contact. It has been commissioned for the inaugurations of bridges and public infrastructure, festival mainstages, and corporate openings where figures act as immediate visual anchors. As it seeks deeper engagement with the Gulf, the company is committed to learning local rhythms, inviting regional musicians to co-create scores, and letting the textures of sand, calligraphy, and architecture inform future forms.

Inviting the Giants of Light to the UAE translates to joyful, memorable public moments that bridge wonder and meaning. For event directors craving experiences that are visually striking and emotionally resonant, DUNDU delivers a blend of artistic precision and logistical expertise. Its work introduces a fresh, expressive language for public celebration, one that captivates both the eye and the heart.