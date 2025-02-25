Elon Musk's controversial Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) finally received an official administrator Tuesday, the White House confirmed, identifying Amy Gleason as the head of the department in charge of slashing the federal government.

With President Donald Trump under legal pressure to define Musk's position, Gleason was tapped to serve the role of DOGE administrator after Musk clarified his role in federal court as overseeing the project. But exactly who is Gleason and what is her role?

According to Gleason's LinkedIn account, she is a former U.S. Digital Service.official and a top advisor to Musk who started out in nursing before pursuing a career in technology.

"Experienced executive with a demonstrated history of improving healthcare technology, including electronic medical records, practice management, patient solutions, interoperability, and federal civic tech," she wrote in her bio, via Times Now News.

"My work is inspired by my firsthand experience navigating the healthcare system as a patient and caregiver, and I am passionate about creating a better healthcare experience and improving health outcomes."

In federal court on Monday, Musk was declared a senior advisor to Trump, with "no actual or formal authority to make government decisions himself." Critics are questioning whether Gleason is actually running DOGE or merely serve as a proxy for Musk.

"Of course, if Amy Gleason is the administrator of DOGE, as my colleagues and others have now confirmed," POLITICO reporter Kyle Cheney to X. "The questions now are *when* she was named and whether she has actual authority or is a conduit for Musk.

Of course, if Amy Gleason is the administrator of DOGE, as my colleagues and others have now confirmed, the questions now are *when* she was named and whether she has actual authority or is a conduit for Musk.



DOJ lawyers couldn't answer either question in court yesterday. — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) February 25, 2025

Gleason previously served as COO of CareSync and volunteered as Vice President of Research for the Cure JM Foundation, a nonprofit organization that supports families of children with Juvenile Myositis.