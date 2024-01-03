Over the past six decades, the Grammys Awards have honored legends in the music industry with golden gramophone trophies. And, for several revered singers and songwriters, the trophies did stack up fast.

Till 2020, the musician with the most Grammys was Georg Solti, an orchestra conductor, who accumulated 31 awards over 35 years. However, in 2021, he tied with yet another legend -- Beyoncé.

Two years later, Queen Bey cemented her place as a legendary figure in the music industry by making history at the 65th Grammy Awards with 32 wins.

The list of Grammy legends continues with notable figures like Quincy Jones (28 awards), Alison Krauss and Chick Corea (each with 27), and Pierre Boulez (26), among others. However, what truly distinguishes Beyoncé as the reigning queen is her exceptional feat in 2010 when she clinched six Grammys in a single night. This accomplishment, combined with her overall career success, has solidified her status as the woman with the most Grammy wins (28), surpassing Alison Krauss.

Explore the complete details of Grammy winners with the highest number of wins in history below.

1.

Beyoncé (32)

Before her big win in 2023, Beyoncé had already made Grammy history in 2021. At 41, she became the most decorated winner with nine nominations and three wins. Beyoncé started her Grammy journey with Destiny's Child, winning two awards in 2001 for "Say My Name." Over the years, her Grammy counts include notable wins, including those with husband Jay-Z for hits like "Crazy in Love" and "Drunk in Love," and their joint album "Everything Is Love."

2.

Georg Solti (31)

Georg Solti, who served as the Chicago Symphony Orchestra's eighth music director from 1969 until 1991, won his first Grammy for recording Verdi's Aida with Leontyne Price. He attained great success in his music career, reaching a high point in 1984 with four Grammys, beating Henry Mancini's 20. Solti ended up with an impressive 31 Grammys, holding the record for nearly four decades, with 24 coming from his collaboration with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra and Chorus.

3.

Alison Krauss (27)

Alison Krauss, born July 23, 1971, is an American bluegrass-country trailblazer. Her remarkable journey began with a Grammy win in 1990 for "I've Got That Old Feeling." From there, she soared to history-making heights with 27 Grammy victories, the most ever for a woman till then. Beyond solo success, her collaboration with Union Station and the acclaimed "Paper Airplane" secured her legacy as a music icon, captivating audiences with her fiddling prowess and soulful voice.

4.

Pierre Boulez (26)

A big name in the post-war classical music era, Boulez won 26 Grammys with his soothing French compositions. With 76 Grammy nominations, he's one of the most awarded musicians ever. In 2015, he got a special Grammy for a lifetime of amazing music work. His career lasted 60 years, and he did many things like directing music videos and teaching.

5.

Stevie Wonder (25)

Born in Saginaw, Michigan, on May 13, 1950, Stevie Wonder, initially known as Little Stevie Wonder, entered Motown's Tamla label at age 11. Achieving his first Billboard Hot 100 hit at 13 with "Fingertips," Wonder's adult career soared with chart-topping albums like "Innervisions," and he went on to win five Grammys in 1973. He shares the distinction of three Album of the Year wins with Frank Sinatra and Paul Simon, securing his legacy as an R&B icon.

6.

John Williams (25)

John Williams, born on Feb. 8, 1932, in Floral Park, New York, was a legendary film composer renowned for his iconic scores in cinematic history. Nominated for his 52nd Oscar for "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker," Williams has won nearly five times as many Grammys, with his first win in 1975 for the "Jaws" score. His contributions extend beyond music, with service in the U.S. Air Force and support for the Young Musicians Foundation.

7.

Jay-Z (24)

With a whopping 24 Grammy Awards, Jay-Z, the famous rapper and Beyoncé's spouse, has made a big impact on music. He started winning in 1999 with "Vol. 2... Hard Knock Life" for Best Rap Album.

8.

Kanye West (24)

Kanye West, 45, has won 22 Grammys, including recent wins in 2022 for Best Melodic Rap Performance and Best Rap Song. Despite three Album of the Year nominations, he hasn't won the top prize. He shares the most Grammy wins with Jay-Z among rappers, marking a significant achievement in his Grammy history.

9.

U2 (22)

U2 is a famous rock band that has won 22 Grammy Awards. They started in Dublin and made cool music that changed over time, like in "The Joshua Tree" and "Achtung Baby." Their new album, "Songs of Surrender," looks back at their best songs in a simple way. The band members are Bono, the Edge, Adam Clayton, and Larry Mullen Jr. U2 is known for making music that transcends generations.

10.

Chick Corea (23)

Chick Corea, the jazz piano maestro, made his mark at the Grammys for almost five decades. He won 23 awards, starting in the '70s with "No Mystery" and ending in 2022 with wins for "Humpty Dumpty" and "Mirror Mirror." His Grammy journey, filled with musical highs, places him among the greats, with a rhythmic legacy that echoes through time.

11.

Vince Gill (22)

Vince Gill, born on April 12, 1957, in Norman, Oklahoma, has achieved remarkable success at the Grammy Awards, particularly in the country categories. With his debut in 1979 and subsequent solo career, Gill's wins span over three decades. Notably, he secured his first Grammy in 1990 for "When I Call Your Name" and continued to triumph, with his most recent win in 2021 for "When Amy Prays," showcasing his enduring influence in country music.

12.

Bruce Springsteen (20)

Bruce Springsteen, the revered rock legend, clinched his first Grammy in 1985 with "Dancing in the Dark." His latest win came in 2010 for "Working on a Dream," earning him the best solo rock vocal performance. A standout night occurred in 1995, securing four awards, including song of the year for "Streets of Philadelphia." With an impressive 50 nominations, Springsteen, at 73, holds the record for the most Grammy wins by a rock solo artist.

13.

Henry Mancini (20)

Renowned composer and conductor Henry Mancini achieved early Grammy success in 1959, winning Album of the Year and Best Arrangement for "The Music From Peter Gunn." Throughout his illustrious career, Mancini amassed a total of 20 Grammy Awards. His timeless compositions, including the classic "Moon River," left an indelible mark on the music world. Even posthumously, Mancini received a well-deserved Lifetime Achievement Award in 1995, honoring his lasting contribution to music.

14.

David Frost (21)

David Frost, the accomplished producer and engineer, boasts an impressive Grammy journey with 21 wins. His inaugural victory in 2000 for producing "Listen to the Storyteller" marked the beginning of a stellar career. In 2023, Frost's expertise in opera recording earned him the Best Opera Recording Grammy for "Blanchard: Fire Shut Up in My Bones." With a total of 31 nominations, Frost's musical prowess extends from classical to spoken word albums, solidifying his prominent role in the industry.

15.

Pat Metheny (20)

Pat Metheny, the skilled guitarist, has earned 20 Grammy Awards for his exceptional musical contributions. He first won in 1983 for a jazz fusion performance called "Offramp." His latest win was in 2013 for the album "Unity Band." In 1999, he had a great night and won two awards. With 38 nominations, Metheny, who is 68 years old, remains a respected figure in jazz. His music is a special part of Grammy history.

16.

AI Schmitt (20)

Al Schmitt, the revered recording engineer, earned his first Grammy in 1963 for engineering Henry Mancini's "Hatari" soundtrack. With a record-breaking 36 nominations, Schmitt stands as the most-awarded recording engineer in history. His expertise spanned six decades, garnering a prestigious Trustees Award in 2006. Renowned for his work with legends like Ray Charles and Paul McCartney, Schmitt's impact on sound engineering is an enduring legacy.

17.

Tony Bennett (19)

Tony Bennett, born Aug. 3, 1926, is a jazz icon. His 1962 hit "I Left My Heart In San Francisco" won him his first two Grammys. Bennett, at 95, became the second-oldest Grammy winner in 2021 for "Love for Sale," a collaboration with Lady Gaga. With a total of 20 Grammys, including a Lifetime Achievement Award in 2001, Bennett's enduring musical legacy is celebrated despite his battle with Alzheimer's disease since 2016.

18.

Yo-Yo Ma (19)

Yo-Yo Ma, born Oct. 7, 1955, in Paris, is a world-famous cellist celebrated for his exceptional talent. He gained fame for collaborations with orchestras and iconic film soundtracks like "Crouching Tiger, and Hidden Dragon." Ma, who won his first Grammy in 1984 for "Bach: The Unaccompanied Cello Suites," started playing at just four and a half. Beyond music, he actively supports charitable causes and holds titles like Peace Ambassador from the UN Secretary-General.

The musical legends

This star-studded lineup changed the landscape of the music industry with their influential talents, and put into tunes and words what a lot of us have been unable to express. These legends' musical prowess will stand the test of time and leave a mark on the generations to come.