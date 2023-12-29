Moviegoers would have a lot to look forward to in 2024 since the year would see several great films being released. Action, sci-fi, comedy, and even horror films that are not meant for the fainthearted will soon hit the cinemas. So, grab your popcorn, as here is a list of the top 10 must-see movies of 2024.

10. "Bob Marley: One Love" (Feb. 14)

Paramount Pictures brings you the biopic of the larger-than-life reggae artist Bob Marley. The emotional, music-filled movie is slated for release in February 2024. The movie is produced in cooperation with the late singer's family, and covers the musician's life and music, including the start of his career and his death in 1981.

9. "Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire"

"Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire" will be a must watch for those who love ghost stories with a fun twist and a little action. The movie is by Columbia Pictures and is a sequel of the 2021 "Ghostbusters: Afterlife." In the story, the Spengler family leaves Oklahoma and goes back to the New York fire station from the original 1984 "Ghostbusters" movie.

8. "Karate Kid"

Who could ever forget Mr. Miyagi and Daniel LaRusso from the 1984 classic hit "Karate Kid" and Mr. Han in the 2010 remake? This time around, it will be Ralph Macchio and Jackie Chan, who will bring back the movie-franchise to life in 2024. Aside from news that the movie is slated for release in December 2024, no other details, including the plot, have been unveiled yet. So it will be a waiting game for all the fans of the movie out there.

7. "Saw XI"

September 2024 will see fans returning to the cinemas to see the eleventh installment of one of the most popular slasher films of all time -- "Saw XI." Twenty years have passed since the initial movie was released, in which the serial killer, named the Jigsaw Killer, puts his victims through a series of games to see how far they will go to survive.

6. "Inside Out 2"

More feelings will be unearthed in June 2024, as Anxiety joins Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear and Disgust to take us on an emotional rollercoaster in "Inside Out 2." The sequel to the beloved Disney movie will see Riley grapple with teenage emotions, led by Anxiety. The film has already set records by being Disney's biggest animated movie trailer launch.

5. "Kung Fu Panda 4"

The fourth installment of the well-loved "Kung Fu Panda" franchise will hit the big screens in March 2024. The beloved Po, played by Jack Black, is being told by Master Shifu that he will become a spiritual leader of the Valley of Peace, hence ceasing to be the Dragon Warrior. However, The Chameleon makes an entrance to interrupt the well-laid plans of Master Shifu and Po.

4. "Mufasa: The Lion King"

Aside from getting some Christmas treats in December 2024, families can also look forward to "Mufasa: The Lion King." It is a prequel, which will tell the story of how Mufasa rose to being the king, while focusing on his relationship with his brother, Scar. If you have watched "The Lion King," before, you will remember that Scar was the main antagonist in the movie.

3. "Bad Boys 4"

Hollywood's favorite cops will once more heat up the screens as Will Smith and Martin Lawrence reunite for "Bad Boys 4." Directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, who also directed the successful "Bad Boys For Life," return for the fourth installment, which will be released in June 2024.

2. "Argylle"

If you are waiting for some action comedy, then "Argylle" would be your best bet. The movie boasts of a star-studded cast, such as Dua Lipa, Henry Cavill, Ariana Debose, John Cena, and Samuel L. Jackson. What connects all the players together is Bryce Dallas Howard, who plays the role of Ellie Conway, a spy novelist, who finds out that the things she wrote in her books are coming to life. Soon, the spies she thought were only fictional are pursuing her.

1. "Deadpool 3"

"Deadpool 3" takes the top spot of the must-see movies of 2024. Ryan Reynolds plays his titular role in the third installment of the franchise, where he reunites with Wolverine, played by none other than Hugh Jackman. According to the annual survey of Fandango, the Reynolds movie tops their 2024 must-see lists.

An exciting year ahead

With so many must-see movies of 2024, you can expect no lull when it comes to visiting the cinemas. So, mark your calendars and fasten your seatbelts, as great entertainment is on the way.