KEY POINTS Madonna was photographed cuddling up to 29-year-old boxing coach Josh Popper

Popper is the boxing coach of one of Madonna's children

Popper owns the Bredwinners gym in New York City

Madonna seems to have a new man in her life.

The 64-year-old pop legend has been romantically linked to Josh Popper — a boxing coach who has been training one of the "Like A Virgin" singer's children at the Bredwinners gym in New York City, according to Daily Mail.

Madonna and the 29-year-old boxer sparked romance rumors after posting photos of them cozying up together via Instagram earlier this month.

In the photos, the Grammy winner wore the same floor-length black coat she wore to a 2023 Grammys after-party. She was seen pressing her lips against the boxer's shoulder and squeezing his biceps as Popper held up a fist. Another photo showed the pair beaming at the camera side-by-side.

"Another [win] for the books!! I [want to] thank my coaches, my team, and my Bredwinners family for pushing me to be my best in and out of the ring. I got some good people by my side," Popper wrote in the caption of the post shared on Feb. 13.

Unnamed sources told the Daily Mail Wednesday that Madonna and Popper have been seeing each other "romantically."

But an insider close to the pair told Page Six that the photos were a publicity stunt to promote Popper's gym and that the singer "isn't looking for love at the moment."

"That's not to rule out any romance in the future — but for now things are strictly platonic," the unnamed source added.

International Business Times could not independently verify the sources' claims. Madonna, her representatives and Popper have not publicly addressed the dating rumors.

The "Material Girl" singer has had her fair share of relationships over the years. She was married to Sean Penn from 1985 to 1989, and then to Guy Ritchie from 2000 to 2008.

Last month, Madonna called off her "very casual" fling with Andrew Darnell, a 23-year-old model whom she met at a photoshoot last year. She also dated a 28-year-old backup dancer named Ahlamalik Williams for three years before the relationship ended in 2022.

While it is unclear if Popper is Madonna's new boyfriend, here are five facts about him fans may want to know.

1. He is a businessman

Popper is not only a boxing coach, but he is also a businessman. He owns the Bredwinners boxing gym in Manhattan, where Madonna's son David has been training, according to Page Six.

The gym was established in 2021 and held its grand opening in November last year, according to Harper's Bazaar.

According to his LinkedIn, he also worked as a licensed insurance agent for the New York Life Insurance Company.

2. He appeared in an episode of "Summer House"

The boxing coach made a cameo appearance on Monday's episode of "Summer House." Popper was invited by Samantha Feher, whom he also trained, to hang out with the rest of the reality show's cast at a party in the Hamptons. It marked Popper's television debut, Page Six reported.

3. He hails from New Jersey

An unnamed source told the Daily Mail that Popper was a "star" athlete who grew up in Egg Harbor Township in southern New Jersey. It is unclear if the boxer officially moved out from his hometown.

4. He used to be a football player

Popper was part of the football team of Glassboro, New Jersey's Rowan University, playing defensive lineman. After he graduated in 2015, he reportedly tried out for two NFL teams in the hope of going pro but ultimately failed to make it to the roster.

5. He is passionate about boxing

In addition to being a boxing coach, Popper is also an up-and-coming fighter. The 240-pound heavyweight is slated to fight in the Ring Masters Tournament semi-finals Friday.

While working his way up to enter the professional league, Popper shares his passion for the sport by teaching children and adults in his gym.

According to Bredwinners' website, "Coach Josh" believes that "boxing isn't just about teaching you to move in the ring but teaching you how to move throughout life," which is why he aims to teach his students to use both their body and brain while learning the sport.