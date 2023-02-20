KEY POINTS Madonna shared a new photo of herself with a visibly slimmer face on Twitter Monday

The "Like a Virgin" singer seemingly clapped back at her critics in her caption

Madonna's tweet came two weeks after some critics said she was unrecognizable at the 2023 Grammys

Madonna is feeling "cute," weeks after critics on social media called her out over her appearance at the 2023 Grammys.

The singer, 64, took to Twitter Monday to share a snap of herself rocking an oversized black jacket, tattered jeans and a baseball cap with the text "spiritually hungry." Her face is noticeably slimmer, and her eyebrows are back after she bleached them weeks ago.

She accompanied the photo with a cheeky caption, tweeting, "Look how cute I am now that swelling from surgery has gone down. Lol," alongside a face with tears of joy emoji.

Look how cute i am now that swelling from surgery has gone down. Lol 😂 pic.twitter.com/jd8hQyi2Az — Madonna (@Madonna) February 20, 2023

The "Like a Virgin" singer's tweet received mixed responses from fans and social media users. Many of them left supportive messages, while others insisted that her face looks different.

"I am annoyed. Dolly and Cher have had lots of 'work' done yet do not seem to have had the same level of criticism. Keep pushing boundaries, keep fighting the good fight and do what you like if it makes you happy," one fan wrote.

"Maybe that's because Dolly and Cher still look like Dolly and Cher? I'm a huge Madonna fan, seen her on tour lots of times, but I'm saddened that the Madonna we all love doesn't look like Madonna anymore," another replied.

"Madonna needs to explain nothing to anyone. She is an icon, and she has done some great philanthropical work and overseas. However, let's not say getting plastic surgery at 60 is fighting the good fight. It's actually not accepting graceful aging after a wonderful life," a third person opined.

Madonna's tweet came two weeks after she took the 2023 Grammys stage to introduce Kim Petras and Sam Smith for their "Unholy" performance.

Madonna quickly became a trending topic during the awards show, with viewers taking to Twitter to say she looked unrecognizable.

"Me attempting to ignore the fact that Madonna has a whole new face," tweeted one person, while another wrote, "Omg, did you see Madonna at the Grammys? WHAT THE HELL HAPPENED TO HER FACE? She looked monstrous. It was shocking."

The "Material Girl" songstress shared a video showing off her look for the night. She styled her hair back in a braid ponytail with dangling tight braids down the front sides of her face and bleached her eyebrows.

Madonna rocked a black blazer dress and a maxi skirt over a white collared shirt and black tie. She completed her getup with fishnet tights and purple platform heels.

Two days after the Grammys, Madonna clapped back at the critics who kept commenting on her "close-up photos" instead of the speech she gave before the historic performance she introduced.

"Instead of focusing on what I said in my speech which was about giving thanks for the fearlessness of artists like Sam and Kim, many people chose to only talk about close-up photos of me taken with a long lens camera by a press photographer that would distort anyone's face!!" she wrote on Instagram on Feb. 7 alongside a video from the afterparty.

"Once again I am caught in the glare of ageism and misogyny that permeates the world we live in. A world that refuses to celebrate women past the age of 45 and feels the need to punish her if she continues to be strong-willed, hard-working and adventurous," she continued. "I have never apologized for any of the creative choices I have made nor the way that I look or dress and I'm not going to start."