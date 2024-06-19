Residents of a New Mexico village are in panic as two wildfires sweep through a nearby mountain range, causing evacuations and claiming one life. According to the BBC, the South Fork Fire and the Salt Fire have converged near Ruidoso, prompting the evacuation of its 7,800 residents. The fires have scorched over 20,000 acres and remain completely uncontained.

New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham declared a state of emergency, saying, "The horrific South Fork Fire and Salt Fire have ravaged our lands and property, and forced thousands to flee their homes." She confirmed one fatality, though details remain undisclosed. NPR reported that the governor praised the generosity and compassion of New Mexicans helping those affected by the fires.

The fires have destroyed over 1,400 structures, with hundreds more damaged. George Ducker of the New Mexico Forestry Division told the BBC that dry conditions and winds fueled the fires, although their cause is still under investigation. Residents like Frank Loya, 83, described their fear, saying, "We have been through several fires in the 19 years we've been here, and none of it was fierce like this one."

Christie Hood, a real estate agent in Ruidoso, shared her harrowing experience with the Associated Press. "As we were leaving, there were flames in front of me and to the side of me," she said. "And all the animals were just running, charging, trying to get out." Emergency shelters have been set up in nearby communities, and the city of Roswell has cleared hospital space for evacuees.

Cooler temperatures and a chance of rain later this week could offer some relief, according to the BBC. However, New Mexico is experiencing an "exceptional drought," exacerbating wildfire conditions. Wildfires are not unusual in the state, but this year's fire forecast predicted normal activity.

Meanwhile, California is battling its own set of wildfires. NPR noted that the Post Fire, which has burned over 15,000 acres north of Los Angeles, is now 39% contained. Another blaze, the Aero Fire in Calaveras County, has destroyed three structures and forced evacuations, with firefighters achieving 33% containment. The Sites Fire in Colusa County has burned over 15,000 acres and is 5% contained.

The wildfires come as North America grapples with its first heatwave of the season. According to the BBC, over 70 million Americans are under heat alerts, with some cities breaking previous high-temperature records. Scientists warn that extreme weather events are becoming more frequent due to human-caused climate change, contributing to longer droughts and more severe wildfires.