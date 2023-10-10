KEY POINTS McDonald's has introduced two new dipping sauces

Fans demand McDonald's bring back the BTS meal sauces

BTS collaborated with McDonald's back in 2021

Mcdonald's just introduced two new sauce flavors for its famous chicken nuggets meal, but BTS fans — known as ARMYs — are still hoping that the fast food chain would bring back the BTS Meal sauces that were discontinued.

Late last month, the multinational fast-food chain announced that starting Oct. 9, there will be two new sauce flavors on its menu: the breakfast-inspired dipping sauce Sweet and Spicy Jam Sauce and the sweet-and-spicy Mambo Sauce

Speaking of the new launch, McDonald's USA chief of marketing and customer experience officer Tariq Hassan said, "We get inspiration for the food our fans love by exploring the incredible tastes and flavors found in communities across the country. [The] Sweet & Spicy Jam and Mambo Sauce live at the intersection of flavor and culture - pulling from decades of rich food history and tradition in local restaurants and home kitchens, and bringing the delicious spice, sweetness, and kick of heat we know today's customers are craving."

He also revealed that the company would be collaborating with famous foodie content creators to get their "authentic reactions" from the new flavors and would be spearheading the campaign for the new sauces.

Following the announcement, however, ARMYs started asking for two of its discontinued flavors — first released in 2021 as part of its collaboration with BTS — to return. The flavors mentioned were South Korea's Cajun and Sweet Chili dipping sauces, paired with the 10-piece McNuggets meals, French fries and Coca-Cola.

"Bring back the BTS McDonald's sauces," one user said on Twitter.

Another commented, "Emailing [McDonald's] every single day begging them to make the BTS meal sauce available here permanently and forever."

"The new McDonald's sauce is giving me BTS meal 'borahae' vibes, those were the days," a third user observed, after trying out the Sweet and Spicy Jam sauce.

"I need chicken nuggets with that sweet chili and Cajun sauce from the BTS meal at McDonald's right now," a fourth user said.

the new mcdonald's sauce is giving me BTS meal borahae vibes, those were the days pic.twitter.com/qi9o5WNspW — flo⁷ (@TATAMOCHII) October 5, 2023

Some users also started to compare the new sauces to the ones from BTS. One user noted that the Sweet Chili sauce could be comparable to the Mambo sauce, claiming that it was "close as it can get," while another said it seemed to be the "same thing," seemingly encouraging fans to try it out.

Trying the new Mambo sauce at McDonald's. It's close to the Sweet Chili BTS sauce, as close as it can get. pic.twitter.com/feLKcyIBPN — Miche⁷ (@MicheBangtan) October 9, 2023

"@McDonalds Not really a big fan of either of these new sauces. [I wish] we had just got regular Sweet [and] sour sauce. Bummer because we were so excited to try these too. I liked the BTS sweet sauce though! That was great," a seventh user wrote.