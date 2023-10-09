KEY POINTS Danmee is a Japanese magazine that features everything Korean

Danmee polled 21 candidates to determine the best Korean male idol in Japan

The top spot was secured by a BTS member who tallied 3,591 votes

Danmee, a Japanese magazine featuring everything Korean – K-Pop idols, Korean dramas, Korean fashion and beauty trends, etc. – organized a poll to determine the most popular male K-Pop idol in Japan.

In the poll, Danmee selected 21 male K-Pop idols based on their activity index and brand reputation index in South Korea, the number of monthly mentions on Twitter and related articles in the Japanese magazine.

After tallying 3,591 votes (47.16%) out of 7,614 votes in the poll, BTS' Jimin emerged as the most popular male K-Pop idol in Japan.

Jimin wasn't only the most popular male K-Pop idol for September, he was the brightest Korean male idol in Japan for eight consecutive months, according to Star News.

With this feat, the "Face" artist holds the title of the most popular male K-Pop idol and most popular BTS member among Japanese K-Pop fans.

In Danmee's September poll, BTS' Jimin was followed by TVXQ's Yunho, ENHYPEN's Ni-ki, TVXQ's Changmin, BTS' V, TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT)'s Beomgyu and Yeonjun, ASTRO's Eun-woo and Stray Kids' Felix and Hyunjin at the second to tenth spots, respectively.

Other male K-Pop idols selected as candidates in the poll are EXO's Baekhyun, NCT's Yuta, SHINee's Taemin, SEVENTEEN's Jeonghan and Mingyu, ENHYPEN's Sunghoon, TREASURE's Haruto, BTOB's Sung-jae, MONSTA X's Hyungwon, THE BOYZ's Younghoon and ATEEZ's San.

Votes were tallied from Sept. 21 to 28, where each fan can only cast their vote once.

Jimin was given a special mention in BTS' inclusion in the Business of Fashion (BoF) Class of 2023!



"Jimin was considered a style icon earlier than most, earning him BoF 500 status since 2019"🔥



The fashion industry has always adored Jimin, with good reason!



FASHION ICON JIMIN pic.twitter.com/kVzFm7ZA6j — JIMIN DATA (@PJM_data) October 7, 2023

In other news, BTS' Jimin received a special mention when his group joined the Business of Fashion (BoF) community, Class of 2023.

When BTS as a group officially became a member of the BoF Class of 2023 last Saturday, the 27-year-old BTS member was highlighted, mentioning that he was considered a style icon earlier with his BoF 500 status since 2019.

In the BoF Class of 2019, Jimin was listed as a model, a muse and an icon shaping the global fashion industry.

According to Allkpop, Jimin is the only BTS member and third-generation idol who is a BoF member. He is the second Korean individual overall following G-Dragon.

JIMIN FACE OF THE SPRING 2024 DIOR MEN CAMPAIGN!! pic.twitter.com/UM8ingnjNp — ★ (@fayepjm) October 9, 2023

Just recently, photos of Jimin for the Spring 2024 campaign of Dior were released. Per Elle Singapore's post, Jimin fronts Maison's SS'24 campaign for the very first time since the announcement of his partnership with Dior.

In March, Jimin was named Tiffany & Co.'s newest ambassador. "Introducing our newest House ambassador, Jimin of BTS," the New York-headquartered jeweler wrote via X, formerly Twitter, alongside a photo of the "21st-century pop icon" wearing Tiffany & Co.'s iconic Tiffany Lock bracelets.