Tech titan Elon Musk has been under fire for supposedly "bribing people" after the America PAC he established awarded $1 million to the supporter of a petition that opposed "activist judges in Wisconsin."

According to the America PAC, it has awarded Scott A. from Green Bay for being "the first $1 Million spokesperson for signing our Petition in Opposition to Activist Judges."

Musk says next millionaire to be announced soon

In his re-post of the PAC's announcement, Musk said the next individual to be awarded $1 million "will be announced in 2 days."

The chief of President Donald Trump's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) said it was an "exciting" moment to be able to announce the first awardee.

Exciting to announce our first million dollar award for supporting our petition against activist judges in Wisconsin!



Next million dollar award will be announced in 2 days. https://t.co/gusHPfrtec — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 27, 2025

Many X users commended Musk for "bringing attention to Wisconsin" and advocating for "freedom from an activist judiciary."

However, many more were not particularly pleased with the PAC's initiative, especially those who considered it to be a form of "bribe."

Is Elon Musk "bribing" Wisconsin voters?

For retired attorney Barry Phillips, Musk can "pay them [petition signatories] whatever you want to bribe them to do it," but the tech billionaire won't be able to remove a judge from the bench without House and Senate intervention.

You can get all the MEGA MAGA maniacs to sign whatever petition you want - and you can pay them whatever you want to bribe them to do it. NO judge is going to be removed from the bench unless impeached by the House and convicted by the Senate.



IT’s NOT GOING TO HAPPEN.



In… — Barry Phillips (@AttorneyCPA) March 27, 2025

"Paying people millions to oppose judges isn't democracy—it's propaganda," said another user, who argued further that true freedom gives respect to "independent courts" and must not be confused with "purchased opinions."

Paying people millions to oppose judges isn't democracy—it's propaganda. Real freedom respects independent courts, not purchased opinions. Don't fall for manipulation disguised as patriotism. #ProtectDemocracy #RejectPropaganda — Carlos (@withCarlosO) March 27, 2025

"So you're essentially bribing people to sign a petition? Is that even legal?" one user asked.

Musk has yet to respond to concerns around his supposed "bribery" as the America PAC urges Wisconsin voters to vote for Brad Schimel in the state Supreme Court race. Schimel has been endorsed by Trump.

DOGE chief's giveaway fallout

This isn't the first time Musk has been scrutinized for his "giveaways."

Late last year, the Tesla CEO was faced with a proposed class-action lawsuit for allegedly pre-determining winners in his $1 million-a-day giveaway to voters who signed his petition in support of the Constitution.

The complaint alleged that instead of having a "random" chance to win $1 million by signing the petition that promoted various causes, the winners were already decided upon and Musk allegedly benefited from the giveaway by collecting signatories' personal information and driving traffic to his social media platform.