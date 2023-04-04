Former President Donald Trump made a long-awaited appearance at the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse on Tuesday, where he was arraigned on a slew of charges related to document fraud. The gravity of the situation didn't seem to dampen Trump's spirits, as he acknowledged his supporters with a wave upon his arrival.

The former president was then taken through the standard booking procedure, which involved fingerprinting and taking a mugshot. He was then escorted to the courtroom on the 15th floor to appear before the judge, Sky News reported.

Prior to his arrival at the courthouse, Trump took to Truth Social, his recently-launched social media platform, and expressed his disbelief at the situation. He wrote, "Heading to Lower Manhattan, the Courthouse. Seems so SURREAL -- WOW, they are going to ARREST ME. Can't believe this is happening in America. MAGA!"

The charges against Trump are significant, with approximately 30 counts of document fraud being levied against him. These allegations stem from claims that he paid hush money to adult film star Stormy Daniels to cover up their alleged relationship. Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, claimed that she had a sexual encounter with Trump in 2006, shortly after his wife, Melania, gave birth to their son Barron.

The latest charges add to an already lengthy list of legal troubles for the former president, including investigations into his business practices, tax returns, and potential involvement in the January 6th insurrection at the US Capitol.

While it remains to be seen how the legal proceedings against Trump will play out, his legal team has already begun to mount a defense. In a statement to the press, one of Trump's lawyers, Joe Tacopina, claimed that the charges were politically motivated and that the former president would be vindicated in court, ABC reported.