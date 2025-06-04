Apple has an early surprise for macOS fans, and they won't be disappointed with the new changes for the California-themed operating system. With "Tahoe" expected to be announced at WWDC 2025, things get pretty interesting with the purported feature we should not miss very soon.

Filled with huge innovations, from Apple Intelligence integration to a revamped interface, the Cupertino giant will treat us to a tech bonanza.

Apple Intelligence Drives a Smarter macOS

One of the flagship features of macOS 26 is Apple Intelligence, the iPhone maker's own technology based on AI. The Shortcuts app is receiving a big upgrade, as users will now be able to create actions from Apple Intelligence models. The idea here is to further automate macOS, making it more intuitive, particularly for regular users.

According to MacRumors, Siri is smartening up, too, although Apple may wait until it's ready for prime time before giving it the full show. Custom Siri features such as knowing personal context across emails, photos, and apps will begin with macOS 26 or later during the year.

Finally, Apple is also hinting at integrating Gemini capabilities with ChatGPT, promising to bring users more choice and capability when using virtual assistants.

Streamlined macOS Aesthetic Based on visionOS

macOS 26 will be an extension of Apple's overall thrust in harmonizing the design language across all its platforms. Taking cues from visionOS aesthetics, anticipate the interface to look more translucent, rounded, and with a frosted glass-like appearance that makes the desktop look more contemporary.

These visual refreshes won't be merely skin-deep. Apple will likely debut streamlined menus, floating UI elements, and overhauled app icons, all designed to provide an even more integrated user experience between macOS and iOS.

Third-party devs will also get new design guidelines to help them bring third-party apps in line with Apple's refreshed UI vision, creating uniformity throughout the platform.

All-New Game App Replaces Game Center

Mac gaming is receiving a major overhaul in the form of a standalone game app that will launch on macOS, iOS, iPadOS, and tvOS. The app will combine games from Apple Arcade and the App Store, as well as introduce features such as leaderboards, in-game achievements, and social features.

Most importantly, the macOS edition of the app will enable third-party games installed from outside the Mac App Store, a major plus for gamers who value flexibility. Replacing Game Center, the new app puts Apple more formally in the gaming game.

Naming Shift: macOS 26 'Tahoe' Brings New System

To simplify its software landscape, Apple is abandoning sequential version numbers in favor of calendar-based naming conventions. Therefore, macOS 26 is next after macOS 15, not 16, so that it fits within the 2025–2026 release window.

As has always been the case, macOS comes with its usual tradition of being accompanied by a California landmark, and the choice for this year is Tahoe, a picturesque lake famous for winter sports and summer vacations.

In another report by TechRadar, macOS users can also expect a Wi-Fi timesaver from Tahoe. The information came from Mark Gurman, who said that it's all about "unifying public Wi-Fi logins across multiple Apple devices."

Originally published on Tech Times