The new ROG Xbox Ally portable consoles are now available for pre-order, with a general release on Oct. 16. The countdown is over for Xbox enthusiasts in the US.

Manufactured by Asus in collaboration with Microsoft, these portable consoles offer a Steam Deck-like experience coupled with Xbox Game Pass integration, making them one of the most eagerly awaited gaming devices of the year.

Two ROG Xbox Ally Options For You

Asus has announced two configurations of the Xbox handheld:

ROG Xbox Ally - $599

ROG Xbox Ally X - A higher-spec option for $999

Both offer smooth gameplay on the go, but the Ally X includes upgraded specs and high-end hardware for gamers who demand optimum performance in transit.

Where to Pre-Order the ROG Xbox Ally?

According to Mashable, US-based gamers can reserve their consoles as early as Thursday at 5 p.m. PT (8 p.m. ET). Pre-orders are available now at:

Amazon

Ant Online

Asus

Best Buy (sole retailer of the Ally X)

Microsoft Store

Walmart

Exclusive Asus Sweepstakes

For those ordering directly through Asus, there's an added incentive. Pre-order customers are automatically entered into a sweepstakes with the chance to win premium ROG accessories, including:

ROG Strix Arion SSD

ROG Raikiri Controller

ROG Cetra Wireless Earbuds

ROG Bulwark Charging/TV Dock

ROG Xbox Ally 2-in-1 Premium Case

This bundle offers a complete setup for gamers who want to maximize their new handheld's potential.

Xbox Game Pass Integration

What distinguishes the ROG Xbox Ally from other handhelds, such as the Steam Deck, is its built-in Xbox account support and Game Pass compatibility. That translates to instant access to hundreds of games by genre, making it an effortless continuation of your console gaming experience. For gamers who are always on the move, this is about to be the most convenient Xbox device yet.

If you're an Xbox enthusiast who wants power, mobility, and Game Pass in your pocket, now is the time to place your pre-order.

Originally published on Player One