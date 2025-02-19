In November 2024, Ticket Plays rewrote sports entertainment history. When the team behind this game-changer organized a small indoor rodeo in Pawhuska, Oklahoma, they couldn't have predicted the overwhelming success they were about to witness. In just one weekend, Ticket Plays catapulted the venue's average 150 to 200 spectators to over 770, exhibiting a remarkable more than 300% increase. With a clearly defined industry gap and big dreams for the future, the company recently announced a digital expansion, with its online platform planned to launch in springtime.

At the heart of Ticket Plays is collaboration; it is that human-centric mission that propelled this powerhouse to unimaginable heights, all while ensuring everyone—spectators, contestants, and local vendors—can ride the wave of victory together. With a belief that every sporting event deserves a dose of magic, Ticket Plays now combines the thrill of the unknown with technological aptness, spreading its impact to online streaming. With patent-pending software, the platform will unite fans from all over the world, bringing spectators closer to the action (and victory) than ever before.

Ticket Plays entered the sports entertainment space with one mission: to immerse fans in exhilaration by giving every viewer a chance to play a game of their own – a free game where one can win prizes, such as gift cards to local stores, just by watching the competition and rooting for one's favorite player. Raylynn Barrett, Business Manager, compares the game to a McDonald's Monopoly, with the key difference being that every game has multiple chances to win, as every event has many games to watch.

The game's concept is simple: when attending an event, spectators typically pay a set fee without expecting anything material in return. Ticket Plays offers a chance to win big, entirely for free. Every spectator receives a ticket to play the game along with the sporting event. With the game compatible with any sport that uses numbers, every ticket contains a specific contestant's number and a YeeHaw Bonus Draw Number. While watching, the game is running in the background. If, for instance, contestant #2 wins, and the projector screen showcases YeeHaw #14, and both of these numbers match the ticket, the ticket holder is the winner.

Founded by Rasy Forrest and , Ticket Plays was developed by visionaries whose bloodline is rooted in the cowboy way of life. What sparked the idea was a glaring gap Rasy, who comes from a generational rodeo family, noticed. He shares, "Ranchers are passionate about horses, often spending hundreds of thousands of dollars to acquire the most beautiful animal, train it, and nurture its needs. After all this effort and money, they are met with an underwhelming prize of $1,000, more or less. I wanted to find that middle ground where contestants are rewarded accordingly without exhausting the budgets of venues or spiking ticket prices." With that mission, the concept quickly evolved, transitioning from rodeo entertainment into a movement comprising all sports and social media platforms.

Apart from elevating sporting events by fostering emotional investment from spectators, the game's unique approach lies in its win-win-win model. While contestants' prize pool can be inflated with the rising amount of purchases and spectators gain a chance to win thrilling prizes for free, local vendors and venues can leverage Ticket Plays as a chance to boost in-store traffic or attract new customers. "Donating prizes is always optional," shares Raylynn. "But knowing the benefits, most vendors are more than happy to join our mission. When they give away ten $20 vouchers, which can only be cashed inside their store, chances are, clients will purchase something more expensive, and, ideally, return for more."

With plans to entrench its name across the digital realm, Ticket Plays continues redefining sports entertainment while offering a unique investment opportunity. "It's a safe bet," adds Rasy. "We're all tired of outdated initiatives where spectators have to pay not only for admission but also for a small chance to win merch or 50/50 raffles. With Ticket Plays, any sports event is even more exciting. And the best part? Everybody wins."

With every new venture, Ticket Plays aims to exceed the immense success it experienced in Pawhuska. With 219 contestants over the weekend; 377 spectators, 136 tickets printed, and nine winning tickets on Friday night; 402 spectators, 204 printed tickets, and 16 winning tickets on Saturday; the average prize donated by vendors hovering at $43; and 100% of participating vendors reporting a sale in addition to the giveaway prize, this initiative is about more than making pastime activities more thrilling. It's about breaking the status quo with a human-centric approach.

As Ticket Plays gears up for its online launch, the platform is also looking forward to rolling out the game to other sports, which, with expressed interest from a dirt track races site, might happen sooner than expected. "With Ticket Plays, spectators will want to purchase more tickets, attend more games, and surrender themselves to the electrifying wave of victory more often," concludes Raylynn. "It's the perfect win-win-win scenario, and I'm hoping the public can see Ticket Plays at events globally soon. Watch out because we have some pretty big fish on the hook!"