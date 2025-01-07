Nvidia unveiled its highly anticipated RTX 50-series chips -- GeForce RTX 5090, RTX 5080 and RTX 5070 -- for desktops and laptops targeting gamers, creators and developers.

The announcement was made by CEO Jensen Huang in his keynote address at the CES 2025 in Las Vegas.

These new chips are designed to deliver enhanced graphics and faster speeds with improved rendering powered by the advanced Blackwell architecture, the company stated.

"Can you imagine, you have this incredible graphics card, Blackwell, I'm going to shrink it and put it in there," Huang said, holding up a laptop, reports CNBC.

Laptops featuring these chips will begin shipping in March.

RTX 5090: The Flagship Processor

At the top of the lineup is the RTX 5090. This chip is twice as fast as its predecessor, the RTX 4090, and is built with 92 billion transistors.

While the RTX 5090 is optimized for gaming, it also excels at running advanced AI models and graphics. It is capable of handling large language and image generation models from companies like Meta, Mistral, and Stability AI, making it a versatile option for both gamers and AI professionals.

The RTX 50-series chips use Nvidia's Blackwell architecture, which was first introduced in the company's AI accelerators. These chips are designed to run demanding AI models, such as those used by OpenAI's ChatGPT and Google's Gemini, in addition to powering high-end gaming graphics.

"Blackwell, the engine of AI, has arrived for PC gamers, developers and creatives," Huang said. "Fusing AI-driven neural rendering and ray tracing, Blackwell is the most significant computer graphics innovation since we introduced programmable shading 25 years ago."

DLSS 4: A Leap Forward in Gaming

A key highlight of the RTX 50-series is the introduction of Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) 4, a technology that leverages AI to boost gaming frame rates.

DLSS 4 introduces Multi Frame Generation, which creates up to three additional frames for each rendered frame. This results in up to 8x higher performance compared to traditional rendering methods.

Additionally, DLSS 4 supports real-time transformer-based Ray Reconstruction and Super Resolution models, offering improved game visuals with higher detail, reduced ghosting, and better anti-aliasing.

This powerful technology will be supported in over 75 games and applications from launch day.

RTX 50 Series GPUs Bring AI-Powered Game Characters to Life

The new GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs are setting a new standard in gaming with industry-leading AI performance, using cutting-edge trillion AI operations per second (TOPS) to power autonomous game characters together with traditional game rendering. This innovative leap is made possible by a suite of new NVIDIA ACE technologies, which enable game characters to think, plan, and act like real players.

These ACE-powered characters are already being integrated into popular games like KRAFTON's PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS and InZOI, the publisher's upcoming life simulation game, as well as Wemade Next's MIR5.

In PUBG, companions powered by NVIDIA ACE work alongside human players in planning and executing strategic actions to help ensure survival. In InZOI, the Smart Zoi characters autonomously adjust their behaviors based on their life goals and the events happening around them.

Meanwhile, in MIR5, raid bosses driven by large language models adapt their tactics based on player behavior, providing a more dynamic and challenging experience for gamers.

AI-Powered Tools for Creators

The GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs are designed to enhance creative workflows, offering the first consumer GPUs to support FP4 precision. This boosts AI image generation performance, doubling the speed for models like FLUX and allowing generative AI models to run more efficiently with less memory.

For livestreamers, the NVIDIA Broadcast app introduces two new AI-powered features: Studio Voice, which improves microphone audio, and Virtual Key Light, which adds better lighting to faces.

Availability, Pricing

For desktop users, the GeForce RTX 5090 GPU with 3,352 AI TOPS and the GeForce RTX 5080 GPU with 1,801 AI TOPS will be available on Jan. 30 at $1,999 and $999, respectively.

The GeForce RTX 5070 Ti GPU with 1,406 AI TOPS and GeForce RTX 5070 GPU with 988 AI TOPS will be available starting in February at $749 and $549, respectively.