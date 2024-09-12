Infamous Mobile Game to Make Triumphant Return A Decade After Being Pulled from App Store
The iconic mobile game, is set to return this year with full launches on iOS and Android in 2025
The iconic mobile game "Flappy Bird" is set to make a comeback. According to Noisy Pixel, initial versions are scheduled for release in Q3 2024, with launches on major platforms like iOS and Android following in 2025.
The Flappy Bird Foundation is spearheading this revival, described as "a new team of dedicated enthusiasts aiming to bring the game to a global audience."
The foundation and its partners have secured the official Flappy Bird trademark from Gametech Holdings LLC. Additionally, they've acquired the rights to the original game and its protagonist and to "Piou Piou vs. Cactus" - a mobile title widely recognized as the inspiration behind the famous flying bird character.
In a post on X Flappy Bird stated: "I'm refreshed, reinvigorated, and ready to soar again."
Get ready to flap across all your devices! By 2025, you'll be dodging pipes on your desktop and tapping away in your mobile web browsers. And for the app lovers out there, shiny new iOS and Android versions are in the works too.
© Copyright IBTimes 2024. All rights reserved.
-
Israeli Authors Tackle Trauma Of October 7 With Words
-
Campbell's Is Dropping The 'Soup' In Favor Of Snack Options
-
On Cuban Streets, Mid-century Icons Face Challenge From New Rides
-
UN Experts Call For Global System To Trace Critical Minerals
-
Great Wolf Lodge To Offer Suite Designed Around Divisive Candy Corn
-
Gen Z, Millennials Skipping Parenthood Over The Price Tag: Study
-
Raygun's Revenge: Lampooned Aussie Breakdancer Tops World Rankings
-
Catherine, Princess Of Wales Praised For Cancer Video
-
Centuries-old Swiss Sport Hornussen Swings Into Digital Age
-
Power Struggle: Serbia Eyes Nuclear Energy To Fuel Future