The iconic mobile game "Flappy Bird" is set to make a comeback. According to Noisy Pixel, initial versions are scheduled for release in Q3 2024, with launches on major platforms like iOS and Android following in 2025.

The Flappy Bird Foundation is spearheading this revival, described as "a new team of dedicated enthusiasts aiming to bring the game to a global audience."

The foundation and its partners have secured the official Flappy Bird trademark from Gametech Holdings LLC. Additionally, they've acquired the rights to the original game and its protagonist and to "Piou Piou vs. Cactus" - a mobile title widely recognized as the inspiration behind the famous flying bird character.

In a post on X Flappy Bird stated: "I'm refreshed, reinvigorated, and ready to soar again."

Get ready to flap across all your devices! By 2025, you'll be dodging pipes on your desktop and tapping away in your mobile web browsers. And for the app lovers out there, shiny new iOS and Android versions are in the works too.