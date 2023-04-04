KEY POINTS YouTube will stream all six stages during both weekends of this year's Coachella

Fans will be given access to on-the-ground coverage of artists as well as exclusive merchandise drops

Coachella 2023 will be held at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, this month

For the first time since it began nearly 24 years ago, fans can now watch the entire Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival from anywhere in the world.

On Monday, YouTube announced that it will be holding a global livestream event for this year's Coachella, which will run for two weekends: April 14-16 and April 21-23.

The video-sharing platform will showcase live all six stages of the festival across both weekends at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.

Fans from across the globe can tune in to Coachella's official YouTube channel and watch all of their favorite artists' performances, catch exclusive merchandise drops, and access on-the-ground coverage of the artists and behind-the-scenes moments via YouTube Shorts.

The weekend one livestream will kick off April 14 at 4 p.m. PT or 7 p.m. EDT and run through April 16.

Meanwhile, the weekend two livestream will start at the same time on April 21. It will end on April 23.

For fans who can't tune in live, the annual music and arts festival's sets will still be available to watch after the night's final performance until the next live show begins the following day. Highlights from the weekend's performances will also be uploaded on demand via YouTube.

As for YouTube Premium account holders, they will be given access to exclusive "pre-parties," which will provide a glimpse of the artists' behind-the-scenes preparations and rituals before they hit the stage.

The upcoming Coachella festival — co-founded by Paul Tollett and Rick Van Santen in 1999 — marks the 11th year that YouTube will be serving as its exclusive worldwide platform, according to Variety.

Earlier this year, the streaming platform and Coachella producer Goldenvoice renewed their partnership, which will last until 2026.

YouTube's global head of music Lyor Cohen said of the renewal, "It's an absolute honor to continue our partnership with Goldenvoice to bring the magic of Coachella to music fans around the world."

"Our shared passion for innovation and connecting artists with their fans through multiple formats is the foundation of this decade-plus partnership. Coachella reminds us of what's fun and special about YouTube and every year leaves us more inspired for the next," Cohen added.

Bad Bunny, Frank Ocean, and Blackpink are set to headline this year's festival, with additional performances from Calvin Harris, Bjork, Uncle Waffles, Metro Boomin, Kenny Beats, Pusha T, Kid Laroi, $uicideboy, Flo Milli, GloRilla, The Chemical Brothers, Kaytranada and many others.

Fans can now set reminders for Coachella's weekend one livestream.