Zendaya is a treat to watch, be it acting, singing or dancing. She might not be focusing on music as much these days, but her catchy tunes were earworms! Let's discover more about this gifted celebrity.

Zendaya's path to fame was not entirely smooth. Like many others, she began her path with appearances in music videos and advertisements.

After starring with Tom Holland in the Spider-Man films, Zendaya's career took off. Her enormous reputation was not the only benefit of these superhero movies; there were probably other big perks involved as well. Still, she didn't end there. She made even more money with her impressive performance as Rue in the HBO drama "Euphoria" (where she even earned a hip title as executive producer!). Not to mention that she provided the voice of Lola Bunny in "Space Jam: A New Legacy" -- another credit that undoubtedly brought success -- along with a fat payment to her already outstanding résumé.

Net worth

Keeping in mind her latest work, Zendaya's net worth is estimated to be greater than $20 million. Although it was previously estimated by some sources to be about $20 million, new contracts and continuing initiatives indicate that it is increasing.

Not only is Zendaya swinging into hearts with the Spider-Man films, but she's also adding big money. According to reports, she took home a cool $10 million in incentives alone! However, there are claims that she will be adding an additional $11 million to her already amazing bank account due to projects like Dune 2 and a leading part in the tennis romantic comedy "Challengers." It seems to be a benefit of being a superhero and a Hollywood A-lister!

Zendaya's Disney Channel debut launched her career. She won the lead part (Rocky Blue) in "Shake It Up" opposite Bella Thorne following a commercial featuring Selena Gomez. Her career began with this program, for which she reportedly received $140,000 over the course of three seasons. She stayed with Disney for a number of years, playing main roles in several films and the television series "K.C. Undercover." It is estimated that she earned more than $1 million in total from her Disney productions following "Shake It Up."

Another area where Zendaya excels is in fashion. Back in 2019, she collaborated with fashion icon Tommy Hilfiger to launch a limited-edition apparel line. Although Zendaya had owned her own clothing line, Daya by Zendaya, it is presently suspended. It wouldn't be shocking if she started another fashion business in the future given her excellent sense of style. Although the precise amount she receives for endorsements is unknown to the general public, you can sure it adds a sizable sum to her already remarkable earnings.

Zendaya is a fantastic example of how to build a strong Hollywood career from early success. Her path from Disney darling to an award-winning actor is far from done. With her skill, drive, and expanding business, Zendaya's fame is only going to rise.