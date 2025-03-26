ZeroBeta, a global financial technology product company established in 2020, emerged from a clear industry need: legacy tech stacks in capital markets are siloed, asset-class specific, and unable to adapt at the speed markets are evolving. With new assets, trading behaviors, and regulatory requirements constantly emerging, these fragmented technologies have become increasingly inefficient and costly to maintain.

"At the speed that the markets are evolving, capital markets products and technologies need to adapt at the same pace," explains CEO Varuna Wijesundera. "Tech needs to be asset-class agnostic, allowing for horizontal communication and information flow across all business lines and verticals within an organization."

This perspective led to the creation of BlueShift, ZeroBeta's cloud-native platform that supports real-time computation across multiple asset classes. What truly differentiates BlueShift is its ability to simplify workflows for capital market participants, including broker-dealers and FCMs, banks, fund managers, clearing houses, DeFi applications, digital asset managers, and custodians.

Where Others Complicate, ZeroBeta Simplifies

BlueShift, ZeroBeta's multi-asset platform, was developed to reduce complexity and optimize how market participants engage in portfolio management, margin computation, digital asset staking, borrowing and lending, valuation, and stress testing. For capital markets professionals, this means:

Significant time and cost savings

Faster deployment of changes

Reduced dependency on manual workflows

Timely notifications that eliminate constant system monitoring

For enterprises, the impact is equally transformative:

Decreased total cost of ownership

Increased operational efficiency

Better information for decision-making

Enhanced risk management across traditional and digital assets

Dual Expertise: Technology and Domain Knowledge

What makes ZeroBeta uniquely positioned to solve these challenges is its founding team's rare combination of technological leadership and deep domain expertise.

"What's unique about our team is that we bring to the table both technological leadership and domain expertise to design and develop solutions that are rare to find among technology solutions providers," notes Executive Director Manjusha Tipre.

The founding team, CEO Varuna Wijesundera, Executive Director Manjusha Tipre, COO Nishendra Herat, and CTO Sriragu Arudsothy, bring decades of experience in capital markets technology transformation. Their track record includes some of the leading multimillion-dollar transformation projects for market infrastructure entities and transitioning mainframe-based trading systems to modern, scalable architectures.

This dual expertise has enabled ZeroBeta to develop solutions that truly understand and address the complex needs of market participants, from buy-side and sell-side firms to market infrastructure providers.

AI as Augmentation, Not Replacement

ZeroBeta's mindset is centered around continuous learning and innovation to stay ahead. "Remaining static is not an option," emphasizes Wijesundera. "We apply agentic AI pragmatically as an augmentation to operational and risk teams, not for its own sake but to deliver real business value to our customers."

This approach helps:

Reduce troubleshooting times

Enable teams to adapt to market events proactively

Remove dependencies on manual workflows

Real-World Impact

BlueShift's capabilities were demonstrated when working with a fixed-income broker-dealer in New York. Before implementation, the client struggled with manual data preparation and processing of large datasets, which introduced operational risks due to human interaction.

In four weeks, ZeroBeta successfully eliminated these vulnerabilities through the automation of operations, historical data management, risk computation, trend analysis, and enhanced management oversight, all while simplifying rather than complicating the client's workflow.

"Our mission is to help the capital markets community create a competitive advantage while enabling them to keep pace with the industry and stay ahead of future changes," explains Wijesundera.

Having completed a successful investment round in 2024, ZeroBeta is now focused on expanding its client base and continuously innovating its platform. The company aims to lead the market's transition to more efficient, unified solutions through its AI-integrated platform technology.