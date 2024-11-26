A Zionist group claims to be using facial recognition software to create a list of international students attending pro-Palestine rallies and protests so that they can be deported once Donald Trump takes office.

Betar said they have identified at least 30 students at universities across the United States by combing through videos from protests and using facial recognition software and "relationship database technology," as reported by the New York Post.

Ross Glick, director of the US chapter of Betar, told the outlet that the list allegedly contains the names of "Jew-hating foreign nationals on visas who support Hamas."

During the Republican National Convention earlier this year, Trump and other party members listed in their platform that they would "deport pro-Hamas radicals and make our college campuses safe and patriotic again" if elected, as previously reported by NBC News.

Suspensions for academic or disciplinary reasons can be grounds for dismissal, which can lead to students' visas being revoked, as previously reported by Inside Higher Ed.

However, even if the alleged list is released, immigration attorney Jeff Khurgel said it could take months or even years before they could be deported.

"They're entitled to due process, they're entitled to a hearing before a judge and they'll have a chance to defend themselves," Khurgel told Inside Higher Ed, adding that these kinds of deportations are rare.

The First Amendment protects the right to protest so long as the individuals are not breaking the law. Many civil rights organizations have stated that the pro-Palestine protests in question have not been supporting Hamas, but instead the Palestinian people, and have been largely peaceful, as reported by NBC News.

Originally published by Latin Times.