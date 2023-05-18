KEY POINTS "Silo features" a dystopian future where people live in an underground community

Done with your latest TV show? You must be looking for the next best one to start. Watching shows back to back on streaming platforms has now become the norm, and with the availability of a plethora of options, there is a show in any genre that can cater to anyone. The best part of streaming services is the way they make shows instantly accessible – no need to wait for a show to premiere and have to record it or wait for reruns if you can't catch it as it airs.

Now, you have everything on your streaming devices. This week, JustWatch's streaming charts determined the top 10 U.S. shows based on their popularity score for the week of May 8 to 14. Here's where to watch each one:

1.

"Silo"

This series introduces viewers to a toxic dystopian future where ten thousand people live in an underground community, thinking that the ground is uninhabitable. With their silo located hundreds of stories deep into the ground and uncertainties plaguing their daily lives, they follow a set of rules that are supposed to protect them. Human nature and skepticism about the reality of the ground above grow when some characters discover information that will challenge the rules that govern them. Rebecca Ferguson plays the role of an engineer named Juliette, who wants to find the truth.

Watch "Silo" on Apple TV Plus.

2.

"Ted Lasso"

This Emmy Award-winning show is about a sports coach by the same name. It first arrived on Apple TV Plus in 2020 and has built up its audience ever since, winning awards for its first two seasons. Starring Jason Sudeikis alongside Hannah Waddingham and Brett Goldstein, it's an engaging watch as viewers see Coach Lasso's attempts to coach the Premier League team AFC Richmond even though he has no soccer experience. It is now in its third season.

You can also watch "Ted Lasso" on Apple TV Plus.

3.

"Jury Duty"

Fans of "Parks and Recreation," "How to Get Away With Murder," and "he Truman Show" will all find something to love about this new show. This comedy series follows the life of juror Ronald Gladden, who gets called to serve as a part of a jury in California. He is the only one unaware that the case is fake and that every other juror and personality in the courtroom is a paid actor.

Watch "Jury Duty" on Amazon Prime Video or Amazon Freevee.

4.

"Succession"

"Succession" is one of the biggest hits from HBO. It follows the Roy family as they navigate their complicated family dynamics amid power struggles in helming the conglomerate Waystar Royco. Viewers can pick up some notes on power, politics, money, their intersections and the complications when family is added into the mix.

"Succession" has won 13 Emmys. There are four seasons to binge-watch on HBO Max.

5.

"Yellowjackets"

This coming-of-age drama with elements of psychological horror is a must-watch if you're looking for something that is not your typical TV show. The story follows high school soccer team captain Jackie and the team of survivors after a plane crash in the wilderness. Their team, the Yellowjackets, are wildly talented, making the accident much more life-changing and tugging at viewers' emotions as their lives unfold 25 years after the incident.

Watch "Yellowjackets" on Amazon Prime Video.

6.

"From"

Another TV show that is not for the faint of heart, "From" is a horror series set in a town in America with a secret: it traps anyone who enters for an unknown reason. It doesn't help that it's surrounded by a forest with nocturnal creatures that terrify the residents. Those who have been trapped in this town aim to keep a sense of normalcy while looking for a way to escape. "From" stars Harold Perrineau, Catalina Sandino Moreno and Eion Bailey.

Watch "From" on MGM+, Amazon Prime Video, or Apple TV Plus.

7.

"Citadel"

Starring Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, "Citadel" follows the lives of agents in a shadowy organization called Citadel. As the organization falls and its agents are hunted down by a group called Manticore, two of its best agents, Mason Kane and Nadia Sinh, escape with the great consequence of losing their memories. They live their separate lives until they are pulled back together after several years when news about Citadel surviving resurfaces and old enemies emerge.

You can watch "Citadel" weekly on Amazon Prime Video.

8.

"The Diplomat"

A lighter take on diplomatic relations but with an interesting plot twist, "The Diplomat" is about the life of career diplomat Kate Wyler as she navigates a sudden change in her career course that throws the complications of her married life into the spotlight. Adjusting to her new role as the United States ambassador to the United Kingdom instead of jetting off to help in an international crisis, things become more complicated with her former ambassador husband Hal Wyler beside her.

Watch "The Diplomat" on Netflix.

9.

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Miriam "Midge" Maisel thinks she has her life planned out and that everything will go smoothly as she raises her children with her husband, who hopes to be a stand-up comedian. But where he lacks talent in his act, she discovers that developing jokes and mastering their delivery comes naturally to her. Her life is turned inside out as she leans into this new passion. Created by Amy Sherman-Palladino, this show stars Rachel Brosnahan.

Watch all five seasons of "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" on Amazon Prime Video.

10.

"Love & Death"

Elizabeth Olsen stars in this take on the story of Candy Montgomery, who was accused of striking her lover's wife with an axe over 40 times. The outcome might be publicized, but what brought it on continues to be a mystery, and such is the reason it is a compelling story to adapt in different formats. The story has already been adapted on Hulu in a mini-series called "Candy," but HBO Max's version has a different take on what truly transpired that day in 1980. The show also stars Jesse Plemons and Tom Pelphrey.

Watch "Love & Death" on HBO Max.