KEY POINTS Amy Slaton and Michael Halterman called it quits after four years of marriage

Halterman filed for divorce from Slaton on March 13 in Kentucky

They welcomed their son Gage in 2020 and their second son in 2022

"1000-lb Sisters" star Amy Slaton and her husband Michael Halterman are calling it quits after welcoming two babies together.

Halterman, 40, filed for divorce from the 35-year-old reality star in Kentucky on March 13 after four years of marriage, court documents obtained by Us Weekly showed. They tied the knot on March 15, 2019.

Their decision to end their marriage came less than a year after they welcomed their second son, Glenn, in July 2022. Halterman and Amy also share a 2-year-old son, Gage.

The former couple met in high school and dated for several years before their debut on the hit TLC show. "1000-lb Sisters," which follows Amy and her sister Tammy Slaton's individual weight loss journeys, premiered in 2020 and featured Amy's relationship with Halterman throughout the four seasons that have been released.

"My husband, Michael, he means the world to me. Me and Michael are newlyweds but we've been together four years now," Amy said during the series premiere. "I can tell him anything and everything. And Michael's really supportive of me helping Tammy."

Amy and Halterman have not yet publicly addressed the split. But fans began speculating that the couple may be experiencing marriage troubles after Amy seemingly left Halterman out of an Instagram post celebrating their son Glenn's eighth-month milestone.

"Happy 8 months, baby," she captioned photos of her second son. "Mama and [G]age and everyone love u (sic), baby!!!!"

After news of the divorce filing broke, fans of the reality star asked her about her split from Halterman in the comments section of her latest Instagram post, which featured her showing off her purple hair and gray bag.

Some suggested that the breakup was due to Halterman allegedly being lazy and not helping Amy with their children and household chores. Others speculated that he may have cheated on her.

"Looking good. Are you and Mike still together?" a fan with the username @sandygores asked.

"She said he's lazy and doesn't help out with the kids. But I mean, he does have a full-time job on top of filming," another person wrote. "Yet again, we only see bits of their lives."

"All she has to do is ask him for help. He's a man, lots of men are oblivious. Not a reason to get divorced [in my opinion]," another commented.

Meanwhile, many also praised Amy for shedding more pounds.

"Wow, you look like you are dropping the pounds again. You look fresh and happy," one fan wrote. Another added, "Looking good, Amy. Looking really good. It's so nice to see you smiling. Keep your head held high. You're doing an awesome job at life. Being a mom is hard work. God bless."

"1000-lb Sisters" Season 4 airs on TLC at 9 p.m. EDT Tuesdays.