KEY POINTS Tammy Slaton said her recent gastric bypass surgery hasn't changed her relationship with her husband Caleb

The "1000-lb Sisters" star said they talk to each other when they have issues on their respective weight loss journeys

She revealed that they support each other wholeheartedly

Tammy Slaton's marriage to her husband Caleb Willingham is going strong following her recent gastric bypass surgery.

On Monday, the "1000-lb Sisters" star opened up about her relationship with Caleb, whom she met at a rehab center in Ohio, since undergoing weight-loss surgery last year.

According to Tammy, "surgery has not changed my relationship" with her husband.

"We support each other wholeheartedly. On our weight loss journeys, when he's having issues with wanting to eat because he's bored or because he's an emotional eater, he comes to me and we talk about the situation," the 36-year-old reality star told Us Weekly. "It's the same for me and I talk to him. We talk about our issues and why we feel this way. We are true partners."

Tammy went on to share that she fell in love with "literally everything about him" when they were at the Windsor Lane Rehabilitation Center, including "how sweet he is."

The reality star and Willingham exchanged "I do's" in November 2022 at the rehab center. Slaton confirmed her marriage to People at the time by introducing herself as Mrs. Willingham.

"You all knew me as Tammy Slaton, but now you'll all know me as Mrs. Tammy Willingham," Slaton said, according to the outlet. "I'm married now!"

During her recent interview, Tammy gushed over her strong bond with her partner. "He treats me so different from any other person I was with," she told Us Weekly. "He truly was a godsend [through my weight-loss efforts]."

For two seasons of her reality series, Tammy had been trying to lose enough weight to qualify for bariatric surgery. She finally hit her goal weight of 534.7 pounds to be approved for surgery last year. Tammy had the procedure in the summer of 2022 and stayed at the rehab center for recovery.

As for how she's adjusting to post-surgery life, the TLC personality said it's been a series of ups and downs.

"The process of getting approved for surgery wasn't easy. I worked my butt off," Tammy told the outlet Monday. "I was starving a lot of the time and my hard work paid off."

Tammy said that the recovery process "wasn't too hard" but that she had to learn "how much food" she could consume safely.

The reality star's exercise routine has also changed since the procedure. She shared some of the things she does to keep herself physically active.

"I like chair exercises, lifting weights, running the bike and walking," Tammy said.

Tammy previously said in a TikTok video that she was "still under contract" with TLC and could not share much about her weight loss challenges and success. But fans can follow her journey on the latest season of her reality series.

"1000-lb Sisters" airs on TLC Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EST.