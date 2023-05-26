KEY POINTS Indianola police officers responded to a domestic call after Aderrien Murry called 911

The family of an 11-year-old boy is demanding action against a police officer who shot a child inside a Mississippi home.

Nakala Murry, the child's mother, said her son has been released from the hospital after getting shot in the chest by Officer Greg Capers.

Nakala recalled the incident that unfolded at the Indianola residence early Saturday morning. She said she woke up to hear a knock on the window at around 4 a.m. and saw her daughter's father standing there. She then had a confrontation with him.

"I noticed he was kind of irate. And from dealing with him in the past, I know the irate version of him, what it could lead to," she told ABC News' "Good Morning America" Thursday.

The mother handed her phone to her 11-year-old son, Aderrien Murry, and asked him to call his grandmother, but the child called the police first.

"He called the police first, and then he called my mom," she added. "My mom also called the police."

Capers and another officer from the Indianola Police Department arrived at the residence and ordered everyone in the house to show themselves with their hands in the air.

The officer allegedly shot Aderrien as he emerged from a bedroom with his hands up, according to Carlos Moore, the family's attorney.

"He shot him immediately when his hands were up, and he's coming around the corner," Moore said, as per NBC News.

Nakala revealed what her son told her as he lay on the ground with serious injuries. "I don't want to die," the boy reportedly said.

The mother added that she applied pressure on the boy's wound as he "sang gospel songs and prayed while bleeding out" until an ambulance arrived.

The boy was hospitalized with a collapsed lung, fractured ribs and a lacerated liver. He was released from the hospital Wednesday.

"He still has lots of questions," Moore said, according to CNN. "He is emotionally distraught. He is glad to be alive."

My client Aderrien Murry is blessed to be home and alive. He’s a remarkable young man and did not deserve to be shot as a 11 year old innocent child by an Indianola cop named Greg Capers. #JusticeForAderrienMurry pic.twitter.com/HzxrTRuJpW — Attorney Carlos Moore (@Esquiremoore) May 25, 2023

Nakala further noted that her son is still in pain but is now doing okay.

Capers has been placed on paid administrative leave as the shooting remains under investigation.

Meanwhile, Moore said there is "no way" the officer could have mistaken the boy for an adult.

"This 11-year-old child was about 4 feet 10 it looks like and so he could not have been confused," Moore told CNN. "So we don't know what happened, but we do know this officer's actions were reckless, very reckless, and could have led to the loss of life."

Moore also told ABC News' "World News Tonight" that the police were informed three times that there were no guns inside the house.

Aderrien told the 911 dispatcher there were no guns when he made the call. The boy's grandmother said the same thing when she called 911. Nakala shared the same piece of information with responding officers, as well.

However, Capers allegedly had his gun drawn at the front door.

Moore asked for "a full and transparent investigation" and said Capers should be fired and charged with aggravated assault.