The tragic shooting at Apalachee High School in Winder, Georgia, left four victims dead and nine injured. In the aftermath of the incident, footage recorded by students has revealed the tension during the episode, with one of them describing it "as chaos of sh**ting unfolding." The shooter was identified as Colt Gray, a 14-year-old student who immediately surrendered when officers got a hold of him.

The hours after the incident have also shed light on the names of the fatal victims, revealing that one of them was Christian Angulo, a 14-year-old of Mexican descent.

Angulo's family began a GoFundMe campaign to help cover funeral expenses. Christian's sister, Lisette Angulo, shared the family's grief and described Christian as a kind and loving child on the campaign's caption:

"My name is Lisette Angulo. I am Christian Angulo's oldest sister.. Unfortunately my baby brother was one of the victims of the school shooting at Apalachee High School. He was only 14 years old. He was a very good kid and very sweet and so caring. He was so loved by many. His loss was so sudden and unexpected.. We are truly heartbroken.. He really didn't deserve this. We kindly ask if you could help us with any donations to help us with expenses for his funeral ceremony due to his loss being so sudden. We appreciate anything you can give. We also would appreciate any prayers at this time."

The campaign exceeded its $30,000 goal within hours and currently sits at over $50,000 as of Thursday morning.

Mason Schermerhorn, also 14 years old and identified by his family as being on the autism spectrum, was the other student who lost his life in the shooting. His family had initially circulated his photo on social media after being unable to reach him, only to later confirm his death among the victims.

As for faculty, Richard Aspinwall served as the defensive coordinator for the school's football team and was hired in 2023. The other teacher, 53-year-old Christina Irimie, was a longstanding member of the school's mathematics department.

This story originally appeared on Latin Times